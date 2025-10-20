Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Subscription Car P.F.

Subscription: The Gateway to an Electric Car Without a Large Outlay

N. S.

Monday, 20 October 2025, 09:05

Comenta

A new European study estimates that by 2035, the European market for subscriptions, rentals, and carsharing will grow by almost 70% across the continent (65%). This radical shift in the mobility landscape reflects a transformation in how consumers, including Spaniards, perceive car ownership, highlighting the growing demand for flexible and sustainable options.

Bipi, a vehicle subscription company operating in Spain since 2017, has witnessed the increasing interest of Spaniards in subscription, a model that allows access to cars for periods of 3, 6, or 12 months for a monthly fee that includes insurance and assistance without the need for commitment.

"More and more drivers appreciate the flexibility of being able to change cars every so often, to try other options for pleasure or because their life needs change," says Alejandro Vigaray, CEO of the company. "At Bipi, we offer mobility solutions that suit each person's life moment, and this is increasingly valued."

Bipi's own data also shows a spectacular growth in the demand for hybrid and mild hybrid subscriptions over the past year, positioning this option as a way for Spaniards to choose sustainable mobility.

If in 2024, hybrid, mild hybrid, and petrol models led the demand with a 38% share each, in just a few months hybrids already account for 68% of new contracts, leaving diesel models (22%) far behind as the second option.

Bipi's data shows that the percentage of pure electric vehicles is only 0.53%, a figure lower than the 1.66% of a year ago. Meanwhile, petrol models drop 30 points in the first half of 2025 (from 38% to 8%), coinciding with the same share gained by hybrids.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Guardia Civil encuentra en el pantano de Tibi el cadáver del alicantino desaparecido el viernes
  2. 2 Alicante elige la mejor coca de mollitas en un día para la historia: un récord de 108 metros
  3. 3 Fallece un bañista ahogado en una playa de Guardamar
  4. 4 Interior reconoce que un policía se extralimitó al causar la muerte de un joven reducido en Elche
  5. 5 Un topo, dos talleres y un desfalco de 50.000 euros: así desangraron a una empresa de repuestos en Benidorm
  6. 6 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este domingo 19 de octubre en Alicante
  7. 7 La limitación de horarios en el Barrio divide a vecinos y empresarios de Alicante
  8. 8 Juventud y cáncer de mama: «Sientes que no encajas. La figura que se crea de la enferma no eres tú»
  9. 9 Alicante une cine y gastronomía en una semana llena de sabor, maridajes y proyecciones al aire libre
  10. 10 Elche CF-Athletic Club (0-0): Reparto de puntos en un partido marcado por la polémica arbitral

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Subscription: The Gateway to an Electric Car Without a Large Outlay

Subscription: The Gateway to an Electric Car Without a Large Outlay