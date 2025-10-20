Subscription: The Gateway to an Electric Car Without a Large Outlay

N. S. Monday, 20 October 2025, 09:05 Comenta Share

A new European study estimates that by 2035, the European market for subscriptions, rentals, and carsharing will grow by almost 70% across the continent (65%). This radical shift in the mobility landscape reflects a transformation in how consumers, including Spaniards, perceive car ownership, highlighting the growing demand for flexible and sustainable options.

Bipi, a vehicle subscription company operating in Spain since 2017, has witnessed the increasing interest of Spaniards in subscription, a model that allows access to cars for periods of 3, 6, or 12 months for a monthly fee that includes insurance and assistance without the need for commitment.

"More and more drivers appreciate the flexibility of being able to change cars every so often, to try other options for pleasure or because their life needs change," says Alejandro Vigaray, CEO of the company. "At Bipi, we offer mobility solutions that suit each person's life moment, and this is increasingly valued."

Bipi's own data also shows a spectacular growth in the demand for hybrid and mild hybrid subscriptions over the past year, positioning this option as a way for Spaniards to choose sustainable mobility.

If in 2024, hybrid, mild hybrid, and petrol models led the demand with a 38% share each, in just a few months hybrids already account for 68% of new contracts, leaving diesel models (22%) far behind as the second option.

Bipi's data shows that the percentage of pure electric vehicles is only 0.53%, a figure lower than the 1.66% of a year ago. Meanwhile, petrol models drop 30 points in the first half of 2025 (from 38% to 8%), coinciding with the same share gained by hybrids.