Subaru Solterra: the Electric SUV Revolutionising the Superbike World Championship

Subaru Solterra concluded its role as the Official Safety Car at the Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) in Jerez.

This is Subaru's first fully electric SUV and the first all-electric vehicle chosen for this role in WorldSBK history, highlighting Subaru Europe's official entry into a motorsport programme.

A Safety Car and its drivers act as "the eyes of race control on the track," ensuring all conditions are safe before and during the competition. Additionally, the vehicle must be powerful and have good acceleration to effectively navigate a high-speed environment.

The Solterra showcased its prowess throughout the 2025 season, from pre-session track evaluations to rapid incident response.

During the model's presentation at the start of the season, David Dello Stritto, General Manager of Subaru Europe, stated that Subaru's collaboration with WorldSBK reinforces the brand's values and brings its motto "Power On. Ready. Charge" to life, reaffirming Subaru's dedication to shaping a sustainable and electrified future in Europe. Francesco Valentino, Head of Commercial and Marketing at WorldSBK, praised the choice, noting that the Solterra, with its "perfect blend of innovation, performance, and reliability," proved to be an ideal match for the championship.

Subaru's involvement in this competition extended beyond the track. At each WorldSBK round, fans, media, and enthusiasts of the Japanese brand experienced its essence firsthand through a hospitality area featuring the Solterra, where exclusive activities, including test drives and interactive displays, allowed them to experience Subaru engineering firsthand.

What is a Safety Car? The mission of a safety vehicle in a competition is to ensure the safety of the riders and the smooth running of the races. These are some of its specific functions: Protection and custody of the race: Acting as the vehicle responsible for protecting the world's fastest production motorcycles, especially in dangerous situations, stopping the race or controlling the speed of the pack. Pre-session track inspection: Being one of the first vehicles on the track to review and confirm that the pavement is in optimal condition, ensuring there are no hazardous debris or detritus (such as rubber tyre fragments). Coordination of marshals: Ensuring that track marshals are in the correct positions before the action begins. Warm-up laps and inspection: Accompanying the bikes on the warm-up lap and occasionally performing the fast inspection lap before the start. Rapid response to incidents: Being ready to quickly respond to any incident or accident. The Safety Car is always accompanied by medical personnel, in case it is needed in an accident.

The Solterra is the brand's first fully electric SUV. Three years after its debut, it has been updated to significantly enhance its performance and efficiency. The new model features crucial improvements that make it more competitive, especially in power, range, and charging capacity.

Subaru Solterra F. P.

It incorporates a substantial performance improvement thanks to its dual electric axles, now offering a combined power of 252 kW (338 hp). This new powertrain allows the electric SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.1 seconds.

In addition to the power increase, the 2025 model offers greater range, now exceeding 500 km thanks to a 73.1 kW/h battery and improved overall efficiency. The charging capacity has also significantly improved, achieving 10% to 80% battery in just 30 minutes, even in low-temperature conditions (-10 °C), if pre-conditioning and the optional 22 kW AC charger are used. Another practical improvement is the towing capacity, which has doubled, now reaching 1.5 tonnes.

The new Subaru Solterra has also undergone an aesthetic and technological renovation. The exterior design features a more elegant front, while the interior has been redesigned to include a 14-inch infotainment screen. This is complemented by compatibility with an additional camera, allowing the driver to expand their view in off-road conditions. The new Solterra is scheduled for launch in selected European markets at the end of 2025.

The Superbike World Championship also served as a showcase for another of the Japanese brand's major novelties, the Uncharted.

Uncharted

This new model is designed to attract both nature-loving explorers and high-performance enthusiasts.

The Uncharted features a distinctive style, including a square-shaped steering wheel, two wireless chargers, paddle shifters, and a 14-inch infotainment screen. Technically, it offers a turning radius of 5.5 metres, a ground clearance of 210 mm, dual X-MODE system, and optimised suspension and steering to enhance performance on all types of terrain.

Subaru Uncharted F. P.

The model will be available in three versions to suit different driving needs. The most powerful version is the AWD Dual Motor with all-wheel drive, featuring a 77 kWh (gross) battery, 252 kW (338 hp) of power, a range of up to 470 km, a towing capacity of 1.5 tonnes, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.0 seconds. For those prioritising efficiency, the extended range option with front-wheel drive uses a single motor and the same 77 kWh battery, reaching up to 585 km of estimated range. Lastly, the entry-level model offers front-wheel drive, a single motor, and a 57.7 kWh (gross) battery, with an estimated range of up to 445 km.

All versions of the Uncharted come standard with a 22 kW onboard charger and boast a fast-charging capability that allows the battery to go from 10% to 80% in just 30 minutes, even at -10 °C, thanks to the pre-conditioning system. The Subaru Uncharted is set to launch in the market in the first quarter of 2026.

Motorcycling fans enjoyed this weekend as Toprak Razgatlioglu claimed his third Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) title at the final round in Jerez. The Turkish BMW rider defended his crown and secured the championship with a final 13-point lead, despite a collision with his main contender, Nicolo Bulega, over the weekend. This achievement marks the end of his WorldSBK stint just before his anticipated move to MotoGP with the Prima Pramac Racing team next season.