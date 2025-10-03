Strike of Interurban Buses in Alicante: Affected Lines, Departures, and Frequencies Minimum services will be provided during the day with adjustments in connections to the University, hospitals, and the airport

The bus strike scheduled for this Friday, October 3, 2025, will impact the interurban lines in the metropolitan area of Alicante, which will operate with minimum services.

The service concession company has detailed the schedules and frequencies of the routes that will run between the various municipalities in the region during the protest day.

The affected lines are 21, 23, 24, 23N, 24N, 30, 35, 36, 38A, 40, and C-6. However, line 21N and the night service of C-6, heading to the airport, will not be altered and will operate normally.

Line 21, which connects Alicante with San Juan Beach and El Campello, will operate from 6:30 AM to 10:30 PM, with a 60-minute interval.

Line 23, which links the city with Sant Joan Hospital, Sant Joan d'Alacant, and Mutxamel, and line 24, which connects Alicante with the University and San Vicente, will have departures from 6 AM to 10:30 PM, with frequencies between 20 and 30 minutes.

University

For line 36, which connects San Gabriel with the University of Alicante, there will be three departures in the morning from San Gabriel, at 7, 8, and 9 AM, and four from the University throughout the day, at 1:10 PM, 2:10 PM, 8:10 PM, and 9:20 PM.

Line 38A, which runs through San Juan Beach, Sant Joan Hospital, and the University of Alicante, will also have special schedules. From La Isleta, it will run at 6:50, 8:45, 10:40, 12:35, and 1:10 PM, while from the University, it will run at 7:50, 9:45, 11:40, 12:15, 1:25, and 2:20 PM.

Airport

Line C-6, which connects Alicante with the airport, will maintain a frequency of passage every twenty minutes with departures from the city starting at 4:50 AM until 10:50 PM, and from the airport between 5:30 AM and 11:35 PM. The night service of this line will not experience alterations.

More lines

The rest of the interurban lines such as 30 (San Vicente-La Alcoraya), 35 (Sant Joan Hospital-Tángel), 40 (Agost-San Vicente-Alicante), or the connections C-51, C-52, C-53, and 41, which link various municipalities in the region with Alicante and El Campello, will be reduced to minimal expeditions to ensure essential mobility.