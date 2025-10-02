Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Interurban bus in Alicante, at the intersection of Federico Soto with Teatro Street. Shootori

New Strike by Alicante's Blue Buses

The workers' committee resumes protests due to stalled negotiations

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Thursday, 2 October 2025, 07:31

New strike day in the interurban transport of L'Alacantí, the blue buses of La Alcoyana, due to the "lack of progress in the collective agreement negotiations and the ongoing labour precarisation policies applied by the company's management," according to the organisers. The workers' committee of La Alcoyana has announced that it will reactivate the service stoppages starting this Friday, October 3rd.

The workers' representation body recalls that during the past Fogueres de Sant Joan festivities in Alicante, "the staff showed generosity" by postponing the strike, "hoping" that the company would "make progress in the negotiations."

"One of the reasons for that cancellation was the promise to upgrade the bus fleet, due to the constant breakdowns the vehicles were experiencing," the committee pointed out. Currently, they indicate, "the fleet continues to present an average of 15 breakdowns daily, making it practically impossible to meet the daily service and showing that the buses continue to operate in a deficient state, with patchwork repairs that do not guarantee safety or efficiency."

It has also indicated that the Human Resources Management at La Alcoyana and Vectalia "has adopted an authoritarian and repressive model." Furthermore, the committee has emphasised that "the main beneficiary of the service expansion in May has been the company, which has seen its profits increase while keeping the staff under constant pressure, seeking to maximise the emergency contract for its own benefit" and "without improvements for the workers," according to the employees' version.

"Necessary Measure"

Likewise, it has stressed that "yielding in the collective agreement negotiations now would mean sacrificing the workers' future, especially given the pending tender process that will determine their working conditions in the coming years." For all these reasons, it continued, "the strike on October 3rd is presented as a necessary measure to demand real negotiation, respect for labour rights, and the defence of the staff's dignity."

Thus, the workers' committee has "deeply" regretted the "inconveniences" this strike may cause to users, although it has highlighted that "the mobilisation is essential to ensure fair working conditions, service safety, and respect for workers' rights."

