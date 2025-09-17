BMW Strengthens Commitment to Tennis and Carlos Alcaraz Following US Open Victory

Canal Motor Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 17:56 Comenta Share

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, one of the brightest names in global sports, has strengthened his bond with the BMW brand, extending their long-term collaboration. The news comes shortly after Alcaraz, at 22, reclaimed the world number one spot by winning his sixth Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Tennis has been a fundamental pillar of BMW's international sports commitment for nearly 40 years. Part of this commitment is the collaboration with Carlos Alcaraz, a professional tennis player and world number one, whose partnership with the brand began in 2022 and now extends into the long term.

"Tennis plays a crucial role in our sponsorship portfolio," says Uwe Dreher, Vice President of Marketing for BMW Europe.

"We are delighted to continue our journey with Carlos Alcaraz. His passion for the sport and pursuit of excellence align with our brand values. Together, we will create unforgettable moments that celebrate the sport of tennis and strengthen our bond with our customers."

In early September, Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open, reclaiming his world number one ranking, which he first achieved in 2022 as the youngest player in history. The six-time Grand Slam champion, who at 22 is already one of the defining personalities of the ATP Tour, states: "I am thrilled to continue being part of the BMW family, whose values have always resonated deeply with mine. I am grateful to BMW for the support I received even before winning my first Grand Slam, and I hope we can enjoy many more successes together."

The relationship with the athlete began early in his sports career. In 2022, at just 19 years old, Carlos Alcaraz not only represented Spain in the sports arena but also, as the world number one in tennis, represents a generation of young people who dedicate themselves with effort, humility, and confidence to achieve their goals. He has demonstrated this on several occasions, such as when he was an ambassador for an inspiring conversation with the media, not as an athlete but as a role model for the company's youth, sharing his experience of discipline, working under pressure, and overcoming difficult moments.

Another example of his involvement is his visit to the 2025 promotion of 'Generación Arte', where BMW Group Spain sponsors young talent from the Princess of Girona Foundation.

BMW's involvement in tennis dates back to 1987, when the company first collaborated with the BMW Open in its hometown of Munich, Germany. This year, the 38th year of this collaboration, the historic tournament made its debut as an ATP 500 event. BMW also collaborates with the ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells (USA) and Rome (ITA), as well as the ATP 500 indoor tournament in Vienna (AUT).