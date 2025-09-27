Street Closures in Alicante This Sunday Due to a Cycling Event in the City Centre The 'Provincial Council Cycling Schools Trophy' will gather 200 riders from the province tomorrow

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Saturday, 27 September 2025, 12:00

Streets in Alicante will once again host a sporting event this Sunday, 28th September, in the morning. The event will necessitate traffic closures on several main avenues and roads in the city centre from 7 AM to 2 PM, according to the City Council.

The Mobility Department announces the traffic closure and parking prohibition on Avenida de la Estación and Plaza de los Luceros, allowing traffic flow on the outer lane of the Luceros half-roundabout heading upwards (from Federico Soto towards General Marvá).

This is a new edition of the 'Provincial Council of Alicante Cycling Schools Trophy'. Nearly 200 riders aged between 6 and 14, from 22 clubs in the province, will participate in this event, which traditionally marks the end of the season's race calendar.

The race, starting at 10 AM, includes an urban route of about 1,000 metres beginning at the gates of the Provincial Palace and continuing towards Renfe. From there, riders will take Avenida de la Estación again to Plaza de los Luceros. The route will continue along General Marvá, heading towards the intersection with Benito Pérez Galdós, before descending this road back to the Alicante Provincial Council.

The deputy in charge of the area, Bernabé Cano, highlighted the provincial institution's support for such events "linked to grassroots sports and promoting values so necessary in our society, such as respect, commitment, camaraderie, and the spirit of improvement."

The 'Provincial Council of Alicante Cycling Schools Trophy', now in its 37th edition, is organised by the Valencian Community Cycling Federation and supported by the Alicante institution. The sections participating in the activity are promises (up to 8 years), beginners (9 and 10 years), alevins (11 and 12 years), and children (13 and 14 years).