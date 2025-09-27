Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Corte de calles en Alicante este domingo por una prueba ciclista en el centro
Cyclists at the starting point. DA

Street Closures in Alicante This Sunday Due to a Cycling Event in the City Centre

The 'Provincial Council Cycling Schools Trophy' will gather 200 riders from the province tomorrow

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Saturday, 27 September 2025, 12:00

Streets in Alicante will once again host a sporting event this Sunday, 28th September, in the morning. The event will necessitate traffic closures on several main avenues and roads in the city centre from 7 AM to 2 PM, according to the City Council.

The Mobility Department announces the traffic closure and parking prohibition on Avenida de la Estación and Plaza de los Luceros, allowing traffic flow on the outer lane of the Luceros half-roundabout heading upwards (from Federico Soto towards General Marvá).

This is a new edition of the 'Provincial Council of Alicante Cycling Schools Trophy'. Nearly 200 riders aged between 6 and 14, from 22 clubs in the province, will participate in this event, which traditionally marks the end of the season's race calendar.

The race, starting at 10 AM, includes an urban route of about 1,000 metres beginning at the gates of the Provincial Palace and continuing towards Renfe. From there, riders will take Avenida de la Estación again to Plaza de los Luceros. The route will continue along General Marvá, heading towards the intersection with Benito Pérez Galdós, before descending this road back to the Alicante Provincial Council.

The deputy in charge of the area, Bernabé Cano, highlighted the provincial institution's support for such events "linked to grassroots sports and promoting values so necessary in our society, such as respect, commitment, camaraderie, and the spirit of improvement."

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The 'Provincial Council of Alicante Cycling Schools Trophy', now in its 37th edition, is organised by the Valencian Community Cycling Federation and supported by the Alicante institution. The sections participating in the activity are promises (up to 8 years), beginners (9 and 10 years), alevins (11 and 12 years), and children (13 and 14 years).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Alicante Gastronómica ofrecerá degustaciones gratis de croquetas y tapas con showcookings en vivo
  2. 2 Supermanzanas, calles peatonales y la rehabilitación de 264 viviendas: Alicante acelera la transformación de Virgen del Remedio
  3. 3 Frente común de la Primera categoría de las Hogueras de Alicante para reivindicar más ayudas y reconocimiento
  4. 4 Planes para el fin de semana en Alicante: Alicante elige la mejor croqueta de la ciudad
  5. 5 Obras en Alicante: estos serán los próximos cortes de calles para asfaltar
  6. 6 Los trabajadores de la limpieza de colegios de Alicante denuncian el «deterioro» del servicio
  7. 7 La Policía Local realiza cinco intervenciones al día con personas sin hogar en Alicante
  8. 8 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este viernes 26 de septiembre en Alicante
  9. 9 El tasazo de las basuras se podrá reducir hasta un 70% en este municipio de Alicante
  10. 10 Torrecilla: «Tengo fuerzas para todo»

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Street Closures in Alicante This Sunday Due to a Cycling Event in the City Centre

Street Closures in Alicante This Sunday Due to a Cycling Event in the City Centre