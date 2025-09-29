Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Flooded road in Dénia. Tino Calvo

Storms Hit Hard in the Interior and North of Alicante with Up to 80 Litres Accumulated in a Few Hours

Pedreguer is currently the town where it has rained most intensely, while places like Torre de les Maçanes or Ondara exceed 70 litres

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Monday, 29 September 2025, 12:15

Heavy rains on Monday have begun to make their presence felt in the province of Alicante. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued an orange alert for the entire province due to rains that could exceed 140 litres per square metre. The remnants of Hurricane Gabrielle, arriving on the Mediterranean coast as a post-tropical storm, have put the region on the brink of a "potentially dangerous" situation.

Currently, the province of Valencia is bearing the brunt, with accumulations exceeding 100 litres per square metre in just a few hours. There, Emergencies have activated a red alert due to heavy rains. In Alicante, the situation is also worsening in some parts of the interior and north.

In just one hour, Pedreguer recorded 44 litres per square metre, bringing the day's total to over 82 litres, according to real-time data from the Valencian Meteorological Association (Avamet).

Storms are hitting hard in the northern and interior areas of the province. The first town to record the highest accumulations was Torre de les Maçanes, reaching 70 litres per square metre.

The Climatology Laboratory of the University of Alicante (UA) warns that by 11 a.m., "very intense showers" have been recorded in this town of l'Alacantí, while in other areas of the Marinas, they have already exceeded 60 litres per square metre.

Experts from the laboratory warn that "for now, the rainfall is irregular, but in the coming hours, it will affect more areas and hit hard." The Laboratory urges caution and advises following official communication channels.

Tuesday's Forecast

Looking ahead to Tuesday, Aemet has activated the orange alert across the entire coast of the province of Alicante and maintains the yellow alert for heavy rains in the interior. Accumulations exceeding 100 litres per square metre are expected within hours.

