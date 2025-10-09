Storm Prevents Several Flights from Landing at Alicante-Elche Airport Heavy rains and gusty winds have forced at least seven aircraft to divert to alternative airfields

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Thursday, 9 October 2025, 17:05 Comenta Share

The severe storm of rain and wind battering the province of Alicante since Thursday morning is not only causing disruptions on roads and in urban areas, but has also affected air traffic. According to airport sources, seven flights have been diverted from Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport as they were unable to land due to adverse weather conditions.

Approach manoeuvres have been compromised by low visibility and intense gusts of wind, necessitating the rescheduling of arrivals to other alternative airports for safety reasons, although no major incidents or risky situations have occurred.

This incident adds to the series of disruptions the storm is causing in the province, where firefighters have already had to intervene more than 120 times due to flooding, leaks, and vehicles trapped by the rain.