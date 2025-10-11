Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Urban Rambla of Pilar de la Horadada, this morning.
Urban Rambla of Pilar de la Horadada, this morning. MeteOrihuela

The storm hits Pilar de la Horadada overnight: 72 people evacuated

The AP-7 tunnel remains closed in the municipality due to flooding, and roads are blocked by mud

Tere Compañy Martínez

Alicante

Saturday, 11 October 2025, 08:00

Pilar de la Horadada experienced a particularly challenging night due to the heavy rains recorded between Friday and Saturday morning. The storm, known as Dana Alice, struck this town in Vega Baja, near the Murcia border, with full force, prompting the activation of emergency level 1 due to flooding and the evacuation of 72 people from various areas of the municipality.

Throughout Friday, rainfall remained under control, with 57.2 mm recorded on the coast, 45.4 mm in the urban area, and 8 mm in the mountainous region until 2:00 PM. However, by late afternoon and into the night, the rains hit the municipality intensely and persistently.

At 6:52 PM, the Valencian Government had downgraded the rain alert from red to orange, but by 10 PM, the first incidents were already being reported, with a total of 108 litres per square metre accumulated.

A vehicle attempts to access the town. Pilar de la Horadada Town Hall

The situation worsened after 11 PM when the Valencian Government informed the Pilar de la Horadada Town Hall of a storm cell hovering over the town, likely to continue raining. In response, authorities set up an Advanced Command Post (PMA) at the Local Police building, with firefighters from the Alicante Provincial Council, local police, civil protection, ambulances, technicians, Infrastructure and Public Safety councillors, and the Mayor present.

Rainfall at that time reached 176 mm in Pinar de Campoverde, 112 mm in the coastal area, and 153 mm in the town centre. Additionally, the urban rambla was flowing strongly, creating dramatic scenes throughout the municipality.

At that moment, the Pilar de la Horadada Town Hall received a warning about the risk of the transfer overflowing, prompting the PMA to order the preventive evacuation of the most vulnerable areas: Los Campillos, La Almazara, and Los Villenas.

A total of 17 families, comprising 72 people (including 18 minors, two individuals with reduced mobility, and five pets), were relocated to the CIS building, where they remained until the risk subsided.

However, the situation continued to deteriorate, and at 2:45 AM, the Generalitat's Emergency Coordination Centre declared Emergency Situation 1 due to flooding. Although no incidents of flooded basements were reported overnight, a dozen vehicles were stranded on roads due to mud and water accumulation.

In the area, the AP-7 tunnel remains closed due to water accumulation. Additionally, some main roads in the municipality, such as the CV-925 towards Pinar de Campoverde, Monte Avenue, Felipe VI Avenue, the bull roundabout, Torre Avenue, Venta Avenue, and Las Salinas Avenue, are covered in mud and stones and are closed to traffic.

At 5:45 AM, the PMA authorised the return of evacuated families to their homes, although the emergency situation remained active throughout the morning. The Town Hall has urged residents to avoid travel and follow official channel instructions until the weather improves.

