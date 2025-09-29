Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Urgente El temporal provoca retrasos de cuatro horas en los vuelos y trenes entre Alicante y Barcelona
Waiting at Alicante-Elche airport. SHOOTORI

Storm Causes Four-Hour Delays in Flights and Trains Between Alicante and Barcelona

Storm systems in the eastern peninsula and the Mediterranean disrupt usual routes between the two cities

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Monday, 29 September 2025, 17:40

The episode of rain alert hitting the eastern peninsula this Monday has also caused delays in trains and flights between Alicante and Barcelona. The formation of various storm systems has been the cause of these disruptions in air and rail transport.

One of the affected flights is the route - shared by Vueling, Iberia, and Qatar - between Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport and Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas, a departure from the provincial terminal to the Catalan city that is already four hours and fifteen minutes delayed.

This flight was scheduled to depart at 16:15 this Monday. However, due to the episode of rain and storms, the plane remains still on the ground with the status "delayed". Aena expects this journey to depart at 20:30.

Additionally, delays are also occurring in the rail connection between Alicante and Barcelona, specifically on the Euromed from the Catalan city. "Delays due to adverse weather conditions" between the Valencian Community and Catalonia, Adif notes in its warning.

En actualización

This is a breaking news story and we are working to provide more information. Follow all the latest on todoalicante.es

