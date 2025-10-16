Storm 'Alice' Saves Alicante's Crops, Offering Hope to Farmers

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Thursday, 16 October 2025, 07:25 Comenta Share

Last week, the province of Alicante experienced a real nightmare with the arrival of storm 'Alice'. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) declared a red alert for the central and southern coast of Alicante province last Friday, October 10th. Most of the rain fell in towns like Pilar de la Horadada, causing minor flooding, although no personal injuries were reported. Now, a week after the alarms were raised, it's time to assess the effects.

The rain episode left accumulations of up to 150 litres per square metre in different regions of the province, a quantity that, if poorly distributed, could have caused significant damage. However, the rains recorded during the passage of storm 'Alice' have been "very beneficial" for the province of Alicante, especially for its crops.

150 litres per square metre accumulated by storm 'Alice'

The water has irrigated the trees, which have been under a lot of stress after years of prolonged drought; it has moistened the soil and recharged the aquifers, from which water is also drawn for irrigation. "These have been wonderful rains for the province of Alicante, and moreover, there have been no notable incidents of damage from these rains," says Ramón Espinosa, technical secretary of Asaja Alicante.

The rainfall episode has given hope to farmers, improving the outlook for the next agricultural campaign. The water has had a particularly positive impact in areas like Ibi, Alcoi, Teulada, and Relleu, where dryland crops have greatly benefited. Thus, crops such as almonds, cereals, cherries, Muscat grapes, and olives have somewhat alleviated the extreme dryness they have been suffering.

The vineyards of Muscat grapes have benefited the most from the rains, saving half of a harvest. "2024 was a blank year, the drought almost wiped out the crop, and now we need good rain to fully recover," explains Juan José Buigues, a farmer of this variety in Teulada.

In the case of cherries, after several poor campaigns, farmers hope for a boost to revitalise the trees, as it has rained abundantly in the areas of the Alicante Mountains where this crop is developed. In the Vall de Gallinera, for example, up to 125 litres per square metre have been recorded in the last week.

The only setbacks caused by the storm have been the breaking of rural roads and the delay in harvesting some fruits, such as almonds, because access to the fields is difficult. In any case, it is a manageable delay.

Despite the good prospects, Asaja Alicante calls on the authorities to "maintain vigilance over rural infrastructure and strengthen maintenance work on roads and drainage systems," as well as "reactivate specific plans that ensure the continuity of dryland crops, where the lack of rainfall and adapted agricultural insurance could ruin campaigns and lead to abandonment."