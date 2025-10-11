Storm 'Alice' Heightens Risk in the Balearic Islands with Cancelled Flights and Flooded Streets Intense rainfall impacts Ibiza, Formentera, and eastern Mallorca, while the Government declares various operational levels per island and the 112 service extends the orange alert across the entire archipelago.

Storm 'Alice' continues to make its mark on the Balearic Islands, with concentrated rainfall, flooding, and service disruptions highlighting the severity of this weather event. In response, the Balearic Government's Directorate General of Emergencies and Interior has activated the Special Flood Plan (Inunbal) with different operational levels depending on the affected island.

Specifically, Ibiza and Formentera are in Operational Situation 2 (SO-2), the highest level activated so far. Mallorca is operating at SO-1, as the heaviest rains have concentrated in its eastern region, Llevant, as well as in the north and northeast. Menorca is at SO-0, with less critical conditions but under surveillance. Meanwhile, the 112 service has raised the weather alert: the Meteobal Plan is active with an orange level (IG-1) for all the Balearic Islands.

The most intense episode of the DANA so far was recorded during Saturday morning and afternoon, with particularly heavy rainfall in Ibiza, Formentera, and the Llevant area of Mallorca. As an immediate preventive measure, the Government's Directorate of Emergencies sent mass ES-Alert messages to warn residents in the most vulnerable areas. These alerts were sent at different times of the day: at 16:58 in Formentera, at 17:22 in Ibiza, and at 18:26 in the Llevant, north, and northeast areas of Mallorca.

In Formentera, the rains recorded overnight and in the afternoon caused power outages in areas such as Migjorn, Ca Marí, Sant Francesc, or es Cap de Barbaria. Flooding in basements, fallen trees, and flooded road sections—such as the PM-820—were also reported, necessitating traffic diversions and the cancellation of several planned events.

In Mallorca, the Consell has ordered temporary road closures, such as the Manacor–Cales de Mallorca route, due to the risk of flooding. The Government's Emergency Coordination Centre is coordinating the deployment of resources and operations to act in the most affected areas, prioritising rescues, infrastructure cleaning, and the restoration of electricity supply.

The Government has issued a series of recommendations to the public to minimise risks. In homes, it is advised to secure doors and windows, stay in high areas of the house, and avoid basements or garages. It is also recommended to move valuables, documents, medicines, and food to elevated areas. Outdoors or in rural areas, it is advised to stay away from torrents, watercourses, and flood-prone areas, and not to drive through areas with moving water. On the road, travel should be avoided unless essential, speed should be moderated, and flooded areas should not be crossed, even if the water level seems low. If the vehicle becomes immobilised or floats, it should be abandoned, and higher ground should be sought.

In case of emergency, authorities remind that 112 should be called and only official communication channels should be followed. According to official sources, storm Alice has left a total of 883 users without electricity in the Balearic Islands so far.

Authorities insist that vigilance should not be lowered, as although the storm may subside in the coming hours, the risk of localised and sudden rainfall remains present in the archipelago.