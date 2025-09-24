Stellantis Surpasses 1.65 Million Registrations in Europe

Juan Roig Valor Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 11:05 Comenta Share

Stellantis strengthens its position in the European automotive market after closing the first eight months of the year with over 1,651,000 registrations in the extended European market (EU30). This figure consolidates the company as the second-largest automotive group in the passenger car market, with a 16.7% share, and confirms the weight of its brands in strategic segments of electrification and hybrids, as well as in light commercial vehicles.

One of Stellantis' most notable achievements this year is its performance in the hybrid vehicle segment (including both plug-in and conventional hybrids). In August alone, the company experienced a jump of 4.9 percentage points compared to the same month in 2024, reaching a 15.6% share for the year to date, positioning it as the undisputed leader in the segment.

Within this category, the performance in hybrid vehicles (HEV) has been particularly positive. Stellantis maintained the top position both in August and so far in 2025, with a share exceeding 18%, supported by the strong reception of models such as the Peugeot 208 Hybrid, the Fiat Panda Hybrid, and the new Opel Frontera. Peugeot, in particular, recorded a notable advance, climbing seven positions in the ranking compared to the previous year.

Stellantis' leadership also extends to the commercial vehicle market through its Stellantis Pro One division, which closed the first eight months with a 29.5% share, despite a 10% decline in this market globally. The company not only maintains its dominance in Europe but is also a leader in the electric LCV segment and ranks first in seven of the top ten European markets.

France has consolidated as the main growth driver for Stellantis. With a 29.5% share in August and year-to-date, the company leads all segments: passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. Three of its models are among the five best-selling passenger cars (Peugeot 208, Citroën C3, and Peugeot 2008) and two among the five most successful electric vehicles (Citroën ë-C3 and Peugeot e-208). Additionally, Alfa Romeo stood out in the premium segment with a 55% growth.

Italy also reinforces Stellantis' leadership with a 29.8% share. Fiat remains the benchmark brand in the country, with the Panda Hybrid leading sales. The Jeep Avenger is the best-selling SUV of the year, while the new Fiat Grande Panda leads the B electric segment.

In Portugal, the company leads the market in all segments, driven by a 29% growth in electric registrations in August. In Spain, Stellantis leads the total electric market and light commercial vehicles, with steady growth from Peugeot and Opel. In Germany and the United Kingdom, the Opel/Vauxhall Corsa remains the best-selling B-Hatch model, and the Vauxhall Combo and Citroën Berlingo lead the small van market. Austria also stands out, with a year-on-year increase of 40% in total sales and a 28.9% leadership in LCV.

For Luca Napolitano, Commercial Operations Officer of Stellantis, the results reinforce the company's electrification strategy: "Surpassing 1.65 million registrations already in August is a very positive sign. We are particularly pleased with our strong results in the commercial vehicle segment, where Stellantis has traditionally held a leading position. Special mention goes to our results in the hybrid segment, which we consider of great strategic importance."