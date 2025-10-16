Stellantis Launches Philanthropic Programme to Combat School Dropout Rates

Canal Motor Thursday, 16 October 2025, 08:55 Comenta Share

Stellantis has officially launched "Stellantis Philanthropy," a programme that, for the first time, consolidates all community engagement initiatives and support for the regions where the company operates.

The launch took place at the Stellantis Heritage HUB in Turin, coinciding with the "Future Days" event, the first implementation of the programme focused on STEM education (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

The initiative aims to promote social progress and education, with a particular focus on reducing school dropout rates and fostering young talent. Although it begins in Italy, Stellantis has confirmed that the plan will expand globally to all regions where the company is present.

In Europe, the initiative is already collaborating with 40 non-profit organisations across nine countries, focusing on professional, digital, environmental, and scientific training.

In Italy, the Stellantis Philanthropy programme will work with 12 organisations and aims to impact more than 17,000 children over the next three years. The "Future Days" project, developed in collaboration with Next Level, an organisation specialising in youth education and training, focuses on three key areas: promoting discovery and participation pathways in STEM disciplines co-designed with teachers, scientists, and researchers; personalised mentoring and individualised support for the most vulnerable students; and the introduction of the innovative EduCoach programme, aimed at supporting 60 teachers in strengthening their educational practices. Through collaboration with Next Level in Italy alone, Stellantis expects to involve 10,000 students, 350 teachers, and over 8,000 families in six Italian regions by 2027.

The "Stellantis Philanthropy" programme integrates other key company initiatives such as promoting corporate volunteering through "Stellantis Motor Citizens" (where 95 volunteers have donated over 500 hours to projects like "Future Days") and recognising academic excellence through the "Stellantis Student Awards," a global programme active for over 30 years. Xavier Chereau, Stellantis Chief Human Resources and Sustainability Officer, stated that "Stellantis Philanthropy reflects who we are and what we believe in. By bringing together our Philanthropy, Motor Citizens, and Student Awards initiatives under a shared identity, we reaffirm our deep commitment to valuing people and supporting education and social progress in all regions."

The launch event in Turin featured 700 students from seven schools, who participated in a dynamic "Business Speed Dating" format with over 30 professionals from various sectors, discussing the question: "How did you find your dream job?"

The day included participation from prominent figures such as Antonella Bruno (Managing Director of Stellantis Italy), Jean Philippe Imparato (CEO of Maserati), and political authorities like the Mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo. The Italian Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, also shared his support through a video message. Stellantis and Next Level reaffirm their commitment to combating school dropout rates and the skills gap, citing data such as only 6% of students from low-education-level families accessing university studies, and the significant skills gap in Italian language and mathematics in the south of the country.