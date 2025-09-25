Stellantis to Halt Operations at Six European Factories, Including Two in Spain

Two workers at the Stellantis Zaragoza battery plant, one of the factories set to pause operations.

Juan Roig Valor Thursday, 25 September 2025, 16:05 Comenta Share

Stellantis, Europe's second-largest automotive group by sales volume, has faced inventory management challenges since its inception. These issues were already present in PSA Group, one of the two companies that merged to form Stellantis in 2021. To manage stock, PSA previously launched aggressive promotional campaigns at dealerships, a practice now avoided.

The Franco-Italian consortium, which owns brands like Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, and Fiat, has announced a halt in operations at six of its European factories, including those in Madrid and Figueruelas (Zaragoza), Spain.

Company executives state that "production rates at some plants are being adjusted to manage inventories more efficiently before the year's end."

In addition to inventory accumulation, leading to market saturation and logistical costs, Stellantis faces a cooling market: EU registrations rose just 0.3% in the first eight months of the year, while the brand's figures fell by 6.6%.

Besides the Spanish plants, factories in Poissy (France), Pomigliano (Italy), Tychy (Poland), and Eisenach (Germany) are expected to halt operations in stages. Exact dates for these production pauses are unknown, but French newspaper Les Echos reports Zaragoza will stop for seven days, while Madrid will pause for 14 days.

Stellantis is Spain's largest car manufacturer, with three production centers. Vigo produces popular K9 vans, including the Citroën Berlingo and Peugeot Partner, crucial to its commercial vehicle strategy, where the manufacturer holds a 29% market share across all its brands in the EU.

In Zaragoza, compact models like the Peugeot 208, Opel Corsa, and Lancia Ypsilon are produced in both thermal and electric versions, representing a necessary push in the highly competitive B-segment in Europe.

Madrid's assembly lines produce the Citroën C4, available in both zero-emission and combustion versions, but the plant operates well below full capacity, and these models are not among the brand's most successful.

Amidst a market with low demand, Stellantis is recovering from two reputation crises: the defective Takata airbags and the Puretech engines, which were damaged by the AdBlue circuit. According to the company's Chief Operating Officer, Jean-Philippe Imparato, "with our new eight-year warranty and an impeccable vehicle recall process, we are fulfilling our promise to customers."

The company believes its upcoming launches, such as the Citroën C5 Aircross and other models in the B and C segments, along with a focus on hybrid engines, will be crucial for recovering its market figures in Europe.