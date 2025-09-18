Sprint for the Benidorm Festivities with a Marathon of Euros The tourist capital hosts a traditional fundraising event this Saturday for its major November celebrations

Benidorm is gearing up for one of the most anticipated events on the festive calendar ahead of the Festes Majors Patronals. This Saturday, September 20th, Tomás Ortuño Street, at the height of l'Hort de Colón, will be the setting for the traditional 'Euro Marathon', a charitable initiative organized by the Comissió de Festes Majors Patronals aimed at raising funds for the celebrations to be held from November 8th to 12th.

The day will kick off at ten in the morning with a festive atmosphere that will bring together locals, clubs, merchants, and tourists. The essence of this peculiar marathon lies in placing the donated euros one by one along the street, symbolizing the collective effort that each year helps finance a fundamental part of the Festes Majors Patronals, the pride of the city.

Festive protagonists take the stage

The inaugural event will feature the participation of the queens of the 2025 Festes Majors Patronals, Paula Pascual and Aitana Pérez, accompanied by their courts of honor. Joining them will be the president of the Comissió, Susana Martínez, the Councillor for Festivities, Mariló Cebreros, and representatives of the municipal corporation.

"As it could not be otherwise, we will be supporting this initiative that contributes to Benidorm experiencing the best festivities in November," said Cebreros, who also issued a public invitation to all citizens to collaborate with the cause and enjoy a festive day in the heart of the city.

Routes, bars, and solidarity

One of the most traditional moments will be the visit of the queens and ladies of honor to the various shops and hospitality venues in the city, where they will seek the collaboration of locals and tourists. Citizen participation is key to maintaining the Euro Marathon's spirit of solidarity and community.

The Comissió will also set up a popular bar at l'Hort de Colón, where sandwiches and refreshments can be enjoyed, with the dual purpose of reveling in a festive atmosphere and raising resources for the organization of the festivities.

A metre for the festival

In addition to the classic euro, the 'Un metre per la festa' campaign continues, allowing clubs, groups of friends, businesses, or individuals to contribute 43 euros, an amount equivalent to one linear meter within the marathon's fundraising.

With these initiatives, the Comissió de Festes seeks to strengthen the involvement of all sectors of the city in preparing for the Festes Majors Patronals, one of the most popular and cherished events in Benidorm.

This Saturday's event promises to become, once again, an occasion that combines tradition, solidarity, and community spirit, with an eye on a November that will fill the city with music, fireworks, devotion, and festive joy.