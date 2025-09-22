"I am a Spectacular Collector of Dust Gatherers, I Buy a Lot of Nonsense" The journalist ventures into entertainment with 'Treasure or Junk', the La Sexta game show where an object may hold surprises

In each episode, a pair of contestants will face a selection of twelve mysterious objects, whose value can range from one euro to 50,000. They must discover which one is the true treasure. This is the mechanics of the game show 'Treasure or Junk', broadcast by La Sexta during Tuesday's prime time (10:45 PM), with Iñaki López as the host. The Basque journalist, aged 52, ventures into entertainment with this new format, which he balances with daily current affairs on 'Más vale tarde'.

–How is your intuition?

–Terrible. You see, I participated with the contestants in making the show, and without knowing the cost of the objects, because I preferred not to know, I realized that I am a terrible appraiser. Luckily, the contestants didn't pay much attention to me. When it comes to pricing, I realized I am very clumsy.

–Do you keep more treasures than junk at home? Or do you throw everything away?

–There are many pieces of junk, starting with the one speaking to you. But it's true that I am a spectacular collector of dust gatherers. All the nonsense I see on trips, which seem absurd to me, I buy them. For example, the fridge door doesn't even close anymore with the weight of the magnets. But horrendous magnets, mind you. If a magnet isn't very ugly, it doesn't convince me.

–What object could you contribute to the show?

–I could contribute a record. Look, I really like vinyl records. I have a small collection of vinyls, and it's an object that can be quite deceiving. You put a 60s vinyl here that seems like a collector's craze, an invaluable antique. And it turns out they're at the flea market for 100 euros.

–It seems vinyl records are back in fashion.

–For me, being quite old-fashioned and analogue, they are always in fashion. I started buying my first one at 14, and with the arrival of the CD, I never stopped buying vinyls. Here I am, still hoarding a few after so many decades.

–How do you see yourself in this leap into entertainment?

–I have fun, I enjoy it. I like doing different things, especially because stepping out of the comfort zone seems to me the best way to learn in this profession. And as soon as the opportunity arises and I am fortunate that Atresmedia remembers me and offers me something new, I jump at it.

–Do you see yourself taking Roberto Leal's place?

–Roberto Leal is not only a great game show host, but he's also on the cover of 'Men's Health'. Where am I going? Roberto is a guy designed for game shows. I think he's one of the great current presenters. The poor guy already has enough work. For the leftover shows, that's where I propose myself.

–Does jumping into entertainment help you unwind from the frenetic current affairs?

–The truth is, yes, I appreciate it, because it's true that you deal with other topics in a different way. It's a pure and simple entertainment program that you can join at any time, and the dynamics are easy to understand. You're going to have a good time, you give away money, so it's a delight.

–In 'Más vale tarde', you are very transparent in your comments. Has it taken a toll on you?

–I don't know. I think you can always say everything without being disrespectful. I am always very much in favor of expressing opinions.

–You are very active on social media. Do you press the block button often?

–I am not at all concerned about the battle that may be on Twitter [now x]. I don't give it more importance than it has. It's a mobile app, so it can't direct our lives, nor center it, much less. With all the hate stuff, I'm quite indifferent. Yes, I've blocked rude people a few times, but I don't dwell on it. For me, it's an app, like an appliance. It's like worrying about the spin cycle of my washing machine.

–You've been very harsh on the equidistant regarding Gaza.

–You can't be equidistant. They are killing more than 64,000 people, about 20,000 children. They've killed a thousand babies who weren't even alive on the day of the Hamas terrorist attack, what sense does that make? I don't understand the Popular Party's stance, and it surprises me a lot because it's a party with a vocation for government, which has ruled this country for many years. They should apply common sense and denounce things as they are, meaning you don't always have to oppose Pedro Sánchez's government. It would give a good image for an agreement between the two parties to ask Israel for something as simple as to stop killing. It's not politics; I think it's a humanitarian issue, and I believe future generations will look at us very poorly.

–Make a prediction. Will there be a legislature until 2027?

–That's a great question for the UCO. I think if there's another surprise in the Ábalos case, involving privileged individuals, then this might accelerate. If not, maybe Sánchez will get his way, not approve budgets, but hold on until the end. Spanish politics never ceases to surprise us.