The Spanish Low-Cost Petrol Station Model Expands into Latin America

The model of automatic service stations from Spain is making its way into Latin America, where the first low-cost fuel dispensing facilities are successfully commencing operations.

The independent network Petroprix, the largest globally and a pioneer in Spain in the low-cost model, has begun its commercial activity in Chile with the opening of its first service station in the Puente Alto region, near Santiago de Chile.

With this move, the Andalusian company strengthens its growth strategy in Latin America and establishes itself as the first Spanish brand to implement the automatic station model outside the Iberian Peninsula.

The expansion into Chile is a strategic step for the company, which plans to close the coming months with three new operational stations in different urban centres of the country, including Santiago and Valparaíso. Petroprix's goal is ambitious: to reach 50 stations in the coming years, with an investment of 40 million dollars that would allow it to obtain a market share of between 5% and 10%.

Globally, Petroprix is immersed in an expansion process. The company expects to close 2025 with a turnover close to 1 billion euros and projects to reach 1.4 billion euros in 2027, with an estimated network of 340 stations spread across various international markets.

Manuel Santiago, founder and CEO of Petroprix, emphasizes that their business model is ideal for regions with low competition: "We want to bring the automatic model to regions of the world where there is still no competition, and we believe that Latin America offers a great opportunity."

The decision to enter Chile responds to a market context marked by a non-competitive price structure and the strong dominance of only three large companies. Santiago believes that the Chilean market is "very similar to what happened in Europe a decade ago" and is convinced that consumers will soon demand more accessible and efficient options.

The model being replicated in Chile is identical to the one that has succeeded in Spain: automatic stations without a shop, developed with proprietary technology and software, located in lower-cost areas, and with customer service remotely from a control centre. This approach allows offering significantly lower prices than traditional petrol stations.

Sustainability

In addition to economic savings, Petroprix is promoting a responsible growth model by integrating solar panels and ultra-fast electric charging systems in its new stations. This combination of energy efficiency and environmental responsibility reinforces the company's commitment to a sustainable growth model worldwide.

After starting operations in Panama, the arrival in Chile marks a new milestone in the company's international trajectory, consolidating it as the first Spanish company in the sector to bring its automated model to the Latin American continent and introducing a service station model that is unprecedented in the region.