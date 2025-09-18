Spain Reclaims Top Spot in FIFA Rankings

David Hernández Thursday, 18 September 2025, 17:36 Comenta Share

After eleven long years, Spain has reclaimed its position as the world's top national team according to the FIFA rankings. This Thursday marked the end of a long drought as La Roja ascended to the pinnacle of football once more. The recent European Championship victory and their performance in the Nations League, where Spain finished as runners-up, propelled them to the top of the rankings. The decisive victories over Bulgaria and Turkey in this international window provided the final push. Barring any surprises, the team led by Luis de la Fuente is expected to maintain this position until the start of the 2026 World Cup. However, history shows that the team ranked first before the tournament has never won the World Cup.

Argentina, the previous leader of the FIFA rankings, fell to third place following their unexpected defeat in Ecuador, in a match deemed inconsequential where less regular players participated. The mechanics of these rankings can be complex, as the Albiceleste are the reigning world champions and have won the last two Copa América tournaments, mirroring Spain's achievements between 2008 and 2012. They even dominated the World Cup qualifying phase with a nine-point lead over second-place Ecuador.

France managed to overtake Argentina for the second spot thanks to victories against Ukraine and Iceland. Didier Deschamps' team, runners-up in the 2022 World Cup, has been outperformed by Spain in both the 2024 European Championship semi-finals and this year's Nations League semi-finals. These results created a five-point gap between the two teams. Portugal, the Nations League champions, climbed to fifth place, surpassing Ancelotti's Brazil, but still trailing behind England, which holds firm in fourth place. The top 10 is rounded out by the Netherlands, Belgium, Croatia, and Italy.

Desert Journey

The golden generation of Spanish football that conquered the European Championships in 2008 and 2012, along with the 2010 World Cup, staged one of the greatest dominations in the history of national football. The disastrous 2014 World Cup in Brazil marked a harsh end for players who could no longer remain at the top. This concluded nearly 1,500 days of Spanish dominance, and things have not gone well since. The 2016 European Championship was another disappointment, with La Roja failing to advance past the round of 16 against a weak Italy.

In 2018, a resurgence seemed possible under Julen Lopetegui's dominant leadership, but his dismissal days before the World Cup due to an agreement with Real Madrid dashed those hopes. In the 2021 European Championship, the team did not shine brightly but reached the semi-finals against Italy, only to be cruelly eliminated on penalties. In Qatar, everything went wrong again, and the penalty shootout once more ended Spain's journey in the round of 16 against Morocco. However, the best was yet to come. La Roja entered the 2024 European Championship without being considered contenders or featured in tournament advertisements, yet they dominated all major teams to claim their fourth European trophy. They currently maintain their excellent form, reflecting why they are the number one team in the FIFA rankings.

FIFA Rankings

1. Spain: 1875.37 Points

2. France: 1870.92

3. Argentina: 1870.32

4. England: 1820.44

5. Portugal: 1779.55

6. Brazil: 1761.6

7. Netherlands: 1754.17

8. Belgium: 1739.54

9. Croatia: 1714.2

10. Italy: 1710.06.