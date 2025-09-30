Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Presentation of the Costa Blanca Beach Games 2025 at San Juan Beach. T. A.

Spain's Premier Beach Volleyball Returns to Alicante with the Costa Blanca Beach Games

San Juan Beach hosts a three-star event of the National Circuit from October 2 to 5

Lucas V. Belmar

Alicante

Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 16:45

San Juan Beach will once again become the epicentre of national beach volleyball with the fifth edition of the Costa Blanca Beach Games. From October 2 to 5, Alicante will host a three-star event of the National Beach Volleyball Circuit in a stadium built on the sand for the occasion, with a capacity for 300 spectators. Admission is free every day, including Sunday, when the finals will be held at 2:00 PM.

The fifth edition of the Costa Blanca Beach Games was presented this Tuesday at San Juan Beach, in front of the Niza restaurant, in an event attended by the Councillor for Sports, Manuel Villar; the Director of the Costa Blanca Provincial Tourism Board, José Mancebo; the President of the Costa Blanca Tourism Association, Francisco Fresno; and the President of the Valencian Community Volleyball Federation, Arturo Ruiz.

The three-star event of the National Beach Volleyball Circuit (CNVP) will feature both men's and women's categories, with the best pairs from Spain participating, alongside a significant presence of international athletes. The launch of the Costa Blanca Beach Games also saw the attendance of two Alicante pairs who are in the main draw of the competition: Roberto Sanfélix and Dani Moreno; and Helena Llinares and Uxue Cuadrado.

In the women's competition, players of the calibre of Agnieszka Adamek, Elene Svidorova, Nazaret Florián, Ana Vergara, Kadri Puri, Erika Kliokmanaite, Elba Páez, and Daniela Andreu will participate, while in the men's competition, notable names include Slava Karvatskyi, Isaac Levinson, Pablo Pérez, Nazan Mathos, Manuel de Amo, and Blai Vilanova.

Aside from the three-star CNVP beach volleyball event, the Costa Blanca Beach Games will also feature exhibitions of other sports.

