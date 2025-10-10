Southern Alicante on Red Alert for Torrential Rains and Flood Risk This Friday Aemet and Emergency Services issue 'extreme risk' warning, effective from 10 AM to 11:59 PM

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Friday, 10 October 2025, 10:06

Southern Alicante's coast has entered a red alert this Friday due to the torrential rains brought by storm 'Alice'. Emergency services have issued the highest warning due to the 'flood risk' from the persistence and intensity of this episode of heavy showers, with the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) maintaining the alert until 11:59 PM.

After a Thursday where more than 130 litres were recorded in places like El Campello or 120 litres in Relleu, accumulations of up to 180 litres are expected this Friday across much of southern Alicante, in regions such as Bajo Vinalopó or parts of Vega Baja. The city of Alicante also experienced the effects of Alice the previous day, with heavy downpours filling riverbeds and leaving 62 litres.

10/10 00:06 Active warnings today and tomorrow in the Valencian Community for rain and storms. Maximum warning level: red.

Now, the rain episode reaches one of its peak days, and Aemet maintains an orange alert in other parts of the northern coast of the province for rainfall that could leave 140 litres, while the interior remains on yellow alert, although the alert levels may rise as the episode progresses.

The Climatology Laboratory of the University of Alicante (UA) indicates that 'changes in warnings in other areas of Alicante cannot be ruled out' and assures that 'everything seems to indicate that between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, the most complicated situation is expected, with more organised systems moving from sea to land'. Climatology experts urge special attention in 'flood-prone areas such as ravines and streams, as sudden rises can occur'.

Aemet has issued a statement explaining that both Friday 11th and Saturday 11th are expected to be the most challenging days 'with northeast winds reaching their maximum intensity'. The heaviest showers are expected in Valencia, Alicante, and Murcia, where they will be 'locally very strong, probably torrential'.

The agency has emphasised that the episode 'is going to be long' and does not rule out that it may continue on Monday with less intensity. However, this Friday and Saturday 'are going to be the most adverse days', highlighting that 'in such a long storm, the probability of adverse phenomena and significant precipitation accumulations is high'.

The red alert has led to the cancellation of classes in affected municipalities where Friday was a school day, while the University of Alicante and Miguel Hernández University have closed their campuses and cancelled all in-person activities. The Alicante City Council has closed sports facilities and parks, urging extreme caution and avoiding travel. The council has reinforced the fire brigade and local police staff to face a challenging day.