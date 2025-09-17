The Socialist Group Proposes a Commission to Ensure Compliance with Agreements on Tourist Housing in Alicante Ana Barceló: "Alicante cannot afford to continue without direction in such a crucial area for our economic, social, and urban future."

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 12:10

The Alicante Socialist Municipal Group has put forward a proposal to be discussed in the upcoming plenary session to establish a monitoring commission that ensures the "correct" implementation of the agreements adopted regarding the restriction of tourist housing. The main opposition group advocates the need to monitor this issue "as ten months have already passed since the approval of the first moratorium, and so far, Barcala has not presented any public diagnosis or a clear roadmap."

"Alicante cannot afford to continue without direction in such a crucial area for our economic, social, and urban future. Our goal is for Alicante to have a clear roadmap that combines tourism development with the right to housing and the protection of our neighbourhoods. The commission will be an instrument of transparency, participation, and effective monitoring," explained spokesperson Ana Barceló.

The socialist spokesperson justified the need for "rigorous monitoring because it is shown that, although the measures adopted are restrictive, it does not seem that the growth of the offer has been completely halted, and it has shifted towards other legal figures."

In this regard, she appealed to the responsibility of all groups because "not only must we provide a political response, but we must also have a long-term urban strategy." She also recalled that the government team went from denying the problem a few months ago to applying the moratorium for the implementation of tourist housing. However, the underlying problem continues, as the tourist and urban model for Alicante remains unresolved.

Additionally, the implementation of the measures proposed by the Socialist Group and approved by the plenary session is still pending, such as the adhesion to the agreement with the Generalitat to sanction violations in VUT matters, the modification of the PGOU to prohibit new tourist apartments in commercial premises, the creation of a technical table against intrusion in the sector, and the inclusion of legal tourist housing on the municipal website.

The proposal to be debated in the September plenary session seeks to "provide the city with a stable framework of control and planning that allows progress in a clear strategy against the impact of tourism on housing access, neighbourhood coexistence, and urban development."

The commission aims to ensure that plenary agreements "do not remain mere declarations, but are fulfilled within deadlines and with the participation of all involved sectors." The motion foresees that the commission's sessions will be public and open to the participation of associations and entities linked to the fields of tourism and housing.

The Socialist Municipal Group reaffirms its commitment to "promote realistic and lasting solutions that ensure balanced tourism development compatible with the lives of residents."