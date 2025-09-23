Slow Neurons Mimic Excited Neurons, According to UMH Study Researchers have simultaneously studied two scales, allowing them to observe when various brain areas are connected

Inés Rosique Alicante Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 16:22

Electrical activity in the brain is constant, even during deep sleep or anesthesia, with neuronal connections working in a rhythmic activity known as slow oscillations. Now, a joint study between Miguel Hernández University of Elche (UMH) and the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) has discovered what factors determine the direction these brain waves move.

Until now, it was thought that the key to these movements lay in atomic structure, that is, in the basic chemical elements that form all biological molecules such as carbon, oxygen, or hydrogen, among others. Now scientists have revealed that the crux lies in the excitability of neurons.

Ampliar Visual explanation of the direction of the brain's electrical waves. UMH

Ramón Reig, director of the Sensorimotor Processing Laboratory in Subcortical Areas, explained that the discovery was made possible thanks to a computational model that combines two levels of analysis. First, the local activity of isolated neuronal networks is analyzed, and then the global interaction between different brain areas is studied.

"Until now, most studies worked on these two scales separately. The novelty of our approach is that we analyze them together, and this has allowed us to see how local differences dissolve when networks are connected," explains Reig, who co-led the study with researcher Javier Alegre Cortés.

Thanks to the model, it has been observed how differences tend to synchronize when two brain areas connect. "It's like what happens in a classroom: each student may have their style, but if someone sets a trend, the others end up following it," exemplifies Alegre. This neuronal 'leader' explains why slow waves move in a coordinated manner despite having different properties.

"Our model predicted that the direction of oscillations depended on which neuronal group was more excitable at any given time, and we confirmed this with experiments in mice," notes Reig.

When they increased excitability in the occipital lobe of anesthetized mice by applying a cocktail of drugs that make neurons more active, they observed that the direction of the waves reversed: instead of traveling from the front to the back of the brain, they moved in the opposite direction.

These movements play a fundamental role in deep and anesthetized sleep, as they help organize brain activity when it is at rest. However, it is when these mechanisms are altered that they transform into electrical patterns associated with epilepsy: "Understanding how excitability modulates these waves gives us clues to also understand what happens when neuronal activity goes out of control," the authors note.

Movement operates based on the neurons' ability to respond to impulses

In this research, simulations were conducted by modifying the main factors impacting slow wave activity, in isolated or interconnected regions. The simulations managed to replicate different states of brain activity, describing which factors are relevant at a local level and which at a global level.

Beyond the immediate results, this work also represents a methodological advance. The model used by the team is based on real data about the anatomy and physiology of mammalian brains, allowing realistic simulation of how neuronal networks behave when connected. "Mathematical models complement experiments, allowing exploration of scenarios difficult to recreate in the laboratory and testing hypotheses with rigor," highlights Alegre.

This work has involved the collaboration of Maurizio Mattia from the National Centre for Radiological Protection and Computational Physics in Rome (Italy) and has been made possible thanks to funding from the State Research Agency, through the Severo Ochoa Excellence Centres Programme; the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities; Miguel Hernández University, through the Margarita Salas scholarship program; the Generalitat Valenciana and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) of Italy, funded by the European Union (NextGenerationEU).