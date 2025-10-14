Skyline Benidorm Film Festival Opens Registrations for Its Tenth Edition The festival will celebrate ten years of cinema, talent, and commitment to short films from April 18 to 25, 2026.

Skyline Benidorm Film Festival has begun the countdown to a very special edition: its tenth anniversary, which will be celebrated from April 18 to 25, 2026. With the opening of the registration period for short films, the most important cinematic event in Marina Baixa takes the first step in a year filled with cinema, talent, and new proposals that reinforce its identity and commitment to the short film format.

The Councillor for Culture, Jaime Jesús Pérez, highlighted that Skyline "reaches this tenth edition fully consolidated and as a benchmark and one of the major national events for the short film industry."

From October 13 to December 20, interested parties can register their works through the platforms Festhome, Movibeta, or FilmFreeway. The festival, recognized by the Film Academy as an official qualifier for the Goya Awards, has established itself as an essential event in the national and international film calendar.

As the organization recalls, its objective is to promote, disseminate, and professionalize short film cinema, combining the spirit of auteur cinema with a firm commitment to equality, sustainability, and the creation of new audiences.

The festival director, Beatriz Hernández, expressed the team's excitement about this symbolic date, stating that "celebrating ten years fills us with excitement, but also responsibility. This edition will be a celebration of everything built alongside filmmakers, institutions, and the public. We want to look back with pride, but above all, look forward, reinforcing our commitment to cinema and those who enjoy it."

Thus, the Skyline Benidorm Film Festival will celebrate a decade of cinema, talent, and gatherings around short films, reaffirming its role as a bridge between creators, industry, and the public.

Prizes, sections, and industry spaces

The tenth edition will feature several official sections: National (Goya qualifier), International, Ibero-American, and Young Filmmakers, which will distribute more than a dozen awards recognizing artistic and technical excellence.

Among the most notable awards are those for Best National Fiction Short Film, Documentary, and Animation, each endowed with 1,000 euros, and the DAMA Award for Best Screenplay, valued at 1,500 euros. Additionally, all shorts selected in the National Official Section will receive a selection payment of 200 euros.

For eight days, Benidorm will host screenings, discussions, professional meetings, and the PRISMA industry days, a space designed for dialogue between filmmakers, producers, and platforms, consolidating the festival as a key meeting point for the audiovisual sector.

"We want Skyline to continue being a friendly, inspiring, and professional space where the public can discover diverse perspectives and connect with cinema at any age," Hernández noted. "Benidorm has become a reference for short films, and this is due to the collective energy that has accompanied the festival throughout all these years."