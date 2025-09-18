Skoda Develops a New Vision for the Felicia Fun Pickup with AI

Škoda Auto designers have once again drawn inspiration from the brand's rich history.

Škoda's history is filled with practical vehicles, but few models have achieved the cult status of the Felicia Fun, the quirky and colourful pickup produced between 1997 and 2000.

Now, French designer Julien Petitseigneur has revived the essence of this unique model through a project that combines the brand's legacy with the latest technology.

The result is a modern reinterpretation of the Felicia Fun that perfectly captures its original spirit while maintaining the aesthetics of Škoda's new electric vehicle family.

One of the unique aspects of this project is the role of artificial intelligence. Julien Petitseigneur used AI tools in the early stages of the process to quickly explore and generate initial ideas and concepts. "I saw it as an opportunity to experiment with AI tools," explains the designer. The AI served as a powerful brainstorming tool that allowed him to refine the concept before moving on to more detailed and manual work.

The new design, created as a personal creative exercise by the designer, is based on the brand's "Modern Solid" design language, already seen in the Vision 7S concept. The front features a distinctive Tech-Deck Face grille and LED headlights with a striking "T" shape, a motif repeated in the rear lights.

To evoke the vibrant colour palette of the 90s model, Petitseigneur has added touches of pink to the logos, wheels, and bumper details, a direct nod to the carefree and "beachy" character of the original.

Petitseigneur used his own skills to perfect the details and proportions, ensuring the vehicle was realistic and naturally integrated into Škoda's current range.

The final result is a clear example of how technology can be a tool in the service of creativity, accelerating the process without replacing the artist's vision and skill.

With only 4,216 units produced, the original Felicia Fun remains one of Škoda's rarest models, and this new concept pays a fitting tribute to its unique and unrepeatable character.