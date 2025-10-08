Skoda to Close the Year with Over 40,000 Registrations in Spain

Juan Roig Valor Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 12:15 Comenta Share

Skoda, shining within the Volkswagen Group, stands out as Europe's largest manufacturer faces challenging times. The Czech brand has become the emblem of success, boasting financial results that are the envy of other German consortium members, with a historic turnover exceeding 15 billion in the first half of the year and a profitability of 8.5%, a feat not even Porsche has achieved.

In Europe, Skoda ranks as the third best-selling brand, following Volkswagen and Toyota. According to Fidel Jiménez de Parga, the CEO of the Spanish subsidiary, this is reason enough to secure a position among the top 10 best-selling brands in the national market.

"Throughout the year, we have fluctuated in the rankings," stated the executive at an event celebrating the manufacturer's 130-year history, from a humble bicycle workshop in Mlada Boleslav. "However, all indications suggest that this year we will break records and surpass 40,000 registered units."

It remains to be seen if this volume will be sufficient to enter the top 10, but the 23% growth testifies to Skoda's increasing value in Spain. Currently holding a 3.5% market share, Jiménez de Parga believes the goal of reaching 5% is feasible "in the medium term."

Key to this will be the future Skoda Epiq, the first model to be manufactured in Spain, according to the executive. As the first urban electric SUV among the four Volkswagen Group models to be produced in Spain, the Epiq is expected to hit the market by mid-2026, offering a range exceeding 400 kilometers and a starting price of 25,000 euros, excluding demand incentives.

Today, the Czech manufacturer offers a range of 12 models, three of which are fully electric: Enyaq, Enyaq Coupé, and Elroq. These also include a sporty RS variant, boosting power up to 340 horsepower (250 kW).

On the roads of the Sierra de Madrid, we tested the Sportline version of the Enyaq Coupé, updated both aesthetically and mechanically for 2024. It retains the essence of the electric SUV, adopting the "Modern Solid" design language for a more modern and minimalist appearance.

The new Enyaq Coupé improves its range figures thanks to optimized batteries and powertrains. The most capable version reaches up to 589 kilometers per charge, with power outputs ranging from 204 to 286 horsepower, depending on the version, excluding the RS.