The arrival of the always intriguing Singapore Grand Prix comes with several immediate focal points. The first is McLaren's second match point to mathematically secure the constructors' championship. After the disastrous Azerbaijan GP, the Marina Bay event seems much more promising for their interests: they will clinch the title by scoring thirteen more points than Mercedes, their closest rival, or by securing a podium with at least one of their two drivers. Norris and Piastri are poised to deliver what is practically a reality: they are the benchmark of 2025, and only a disastrous management on their part could prevent it. Winning the constructors' championship with six races to go is a demonstration of power, even if they don't have such an advantage in the drivers' championship.

After two consecutive victories by Max Verstappen, they have seen the writing on the wall. The Dutchman, who last weekend casually drove a Ferrari at Nürburgring—winning so easily that his rivals seemed little more than learners—faces one of his unfulfilled ambitions in Singapore: it is the only circuit on the calendar where he has never won. The expected rain and intense heat will be additional challenges for the main contenders, but also for drivers who could surprise, like Carlos Sainz, buoyed by his podium in Baku, or Fernando Alonso, who has fond memories of returning to Singapore. It was here in 2008 where he achieved one of his most unexpected victories, thanks to Flavio Briatore's cunning.

It will also be an opportunity for a mourning Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion recently lost his best friend, his dog Roscoe, prompting a wave of solidarity that many see as mere 'necropostureo' on social media. The most famous bulldog in motorsport has generated such a volume of messages that few would be surprised if Hamilton wore a black armband, as might other members of the paddock. Many view this as an excessive attempt to stand out, noting that when more significant figures in Formula 1 have passed away, such a reaction did not occur.

Cooling vests make their debut

For the first time since the FIA approved the use of cooling vests, the organization has activated the heat danger protocol in Singapore, where temperatures above 31°C are expected at Marina Bay. From 30.5°C onwards, drivers can choose to wear this device, including Fernando Alonso.

"I've been using it in some practice sessions to prepare for Singapore and even Qatar. I'll wear it on Sunday," explained the Spaniard, although he admitted that comfort is not its strong point: "It works well, but the material is thicker and less comfortable. It's a balance: cooler, but less comfortable."

Aston Martin's technical director, Enrico Cardile, emphasized the importance of meticulous preparation: "Drinking plenty before the race is key to avoiding dehydration, which can affect concentration. And in Singapore, any mistake is costly." The vest functions like a technical shirt with small channels through which a cooling liquid circulates, connected to a pump and a microprocessor. Its goal: to keep body temperature under control in extreme conditions. For those who choose not to wear it, the regulations allow for adding extra weight to the car to prevent unfair advantages. In Singapore, where every corner is a trap, the added heat combined with intense humidity can determine who has a good race and who ends up retiring. It's no coincidence that drivers aim to arrive in the best possible shape, even changing their diet in the days leading up to the race to be in perfect condition.

The cooling vest won't provide extra power, nor will it prevent crashes against the wall from having more consequences, but those who use it will surely appreciate it just as much, if not more.