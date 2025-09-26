Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Diego Pablo Simeone during his press conference ahead of the derby. EP

Simeone: "A great effort will be needed, with only three days of rest"

"Madrid has improved in collective play, there is work from the coach to press higher, and that's why they have won all their matches," he analysed about the opponent's potential.

José Manuel Andrés

Madrid

Friday, 26 September 2025, 19:51

Atlético faces the first Madrid derby of the season with the firm intention of marking a turning point in their erratic start to the league and reducing the gap with their city rivals to six points. "We have eight new players and seven from last season. We are in the process of trying to build a better team and are on the path to evolving," Simeone assessed regarding Atlético's situation at the start of the season, with the Metropolitano clash as an excellent opportunity to increase their credit and continue developing the new project without the pressure of results.

Cholo highlighted the difference in rest between the two teams, with Real Madrid playing their match against Levante on Tuesday while Atlético struggled against Rayo Vallecano 24 hours later. "At this moment, we are focusing on preparing for the match and ending this streak of four games in nine days. A great effort will be needed, with only three days of rest, and everything will depend on the mind," he remarked.

"Madrid has improved in collective play, there is work from the coach to press higher, and that's why they have won all their matches," he analysed further about the potential of a rival arriving at the Metropolitano with a perfect league record. "I don't think coaches are decisive; the most valuable are the players, and they are the ones who make the difference," he added regarding the clash between two interventionist coaches.

Related news

The Metropolitano, the litmus test for a leader who only knows how to win

The Metropolitano, the litmus test for a leader who only knows how to win

Xabi Alonso: "I like to see Vinicius smile"

Xabi Alonso: "I like to see Vinicius smile"

The derby will feature a battle on the benches and also between two offensive stars like Julián Álvarez and Kylian Mbappé. "That's for you, I don't evaluate the opponents. I see Julián committed, his teammates like him a lot, and hopefully, with their help, he can have a great match," he noted about the anticipated clash between forwards.

"I don't see it that way, his first goal last year was in the fifth match, and he ended up scoring 18 in the league. He is extraordinary, he is the best we have, and we will continue to take care of him so he can give his all," he continued, addressing questions about the Argentine's form, who scored a hat-trick against Rayo after a challenging start to the season.

With the Spider as an unquestionable reference, the doubt centres on his companions in the red-and-white offensive profile, a role for which Baena is emerging, already available but without any match fitness after his injury. "Some match he will have to start, I don't know if this one, the one against Celta, or the Champions League. It will depend on what we need, he has great clarity, and hopefully, when it's his turn, he will do it in the best way," Cholo explained regarding the hypothetical return of the former Villarreal player to the starting eleven for the derby.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Entra en vigor la rebaja del IBI en Alicante: estas son las bonificaciones y ahorros
  2. 2 Frente común de la Primera categoría de las Hogueras de Alicante para reivindicar más ayudas y reconocimiento
  3. 3 Corte en el Cercanías de Alicante por obras de renovación de la línea
  4. 4 Planes para el fin de semana en Alicante: Alicante elige la mejor croqueta de la ciudad
  5. 5 Alicante Gastronómica ofrecerá degustaciones gratis de croquetas y tapas con showcookings en vivo
  6. 6 Las hipotecas se disparan en Alicante: 2.243 firmas y más de 304 millones de euros concedidos en un mes
  7. 7 La Policía Local realiza cinco intervenciones al día con personas sin hogar en Alicante
  8. 8 Supermanzanas, calles peatonales y la rehabilitación de 264 viviendas: Alicante acelera la transformación de Virgen del Remedio
  9. 9 Obras en Alicante: estos serán los próximos cortes de calles para asfaltar
  10. 10 El Hércules negocia con Puerto Rico para que Jeremy juegue contra el Atlético B

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Simeone: "A great effort will be needed, with only three days of rest"

Simeone: &quot;A great effort will be needed, with only three days of rest&quot;