Simeone: "A great effort will be needed, with only three days of rest" "Madrid has improved in collective play, there is work from the coach to press higher, and that's why they have won all their matches," he analysed about the opponent's potential.

José Manuel Andrés Madrid Friday, 26 September 2025, 19:51 Comenta Share

Atlético faces the first Madrid derby of the season with the firm intention of marking a turning point in their erratic start to the league and reducing the gap with their city rivals to six points. "We have eight new players and seven from last season. We are in the process of trying to build a better team and are on the path to evolving," Simeone assessed regarding Atlético's situation at the start of the season, with the Metropolitano clash as an excellent opportunity to increase their credit and continue developing the new project without the pressure of results.

Cholo highlighted the difference in rest between the two teams, with Real Madrid playing their match against Levante on Tuesday while Atlético struggled against Rayo Vallecano 24 hours later. "At this moment, we are focusing on preparing for the match and ending this streak of four games in nine days. A great effort will be needed, with only three days of rest, and everything will depend on the mind," he remarked.

"Madrid has improved in collective play, there is work from the coach to press higher, and that's why they have won all their matches," he analysed further about the potential of a rival arriving at the Metropolitano with a perfect league record. "I don't think coaches are decisive; the most valuable are the players, and they are the ones who make the difference," he added regarding the clash between two interventionist coaches.

The derby will feature a battle on the benches and also between two offensive stars like Julián Álvarez and Kylian Mbappé. "That's for you, I don't evaluate the opponents. I see Julián committed, his teammates like him a lot, and hopefully, with their help, he can have a great match," he noted about the anticipated clash between forwards.

"I don't see it that way, his first goal last year was in the fifth match, and he ended up scoring 18 in the league. He is extraordinary, he is the best we have, and we will continue to take care of him so he can give his all," he continued, addressing questions about the Argentine's form, who scored a hat-trick against Rayo after a challenging start to the season.

With the Spider as an unquestionable reference, the doubt centres on his companions in the red-and-white offensive profile, a role for which Baena is emerging, already available but without any match fitness after his injury. "Some match he will have to start, I don't know if this one, the one against Celta, or the Champions League. It will depend on what we need, he has great clarity, and hopefully, when it's his turn, he will do it in the best way," Cholo explained regarding the hypothetical return of the former Villarreal player to the starting eleven for the derby.