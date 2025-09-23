Simeone's Dossier: 'Patience and Hard Work, There's No Other Way' The Atlético manager struggles to find the right formula as the team records its worst numbers since he took charge, facing two consecutive derbies at the Metropolitano.

The Metropolitano will be the stage for two crucial derbies Atlético faces this week, first against Rayo Vallecano tomorrow and then against Real Madrid on Saturday. With the necessity to win after the worst start to a season since Simeone took charge, having only secured six points out of a possible fifteen, the team cannot afford to falter. The Argentine manager also faces the challenge of finding the right strategy to reverse a situation where time is not on his side.

Furthermore, as if the poor league form wasn't enough, Simeone's troubles extend to the Champions League, where he faces disciplinary action following his expulsion during the match against Liverpool. He was involved in an altercation with a fan who insulted him and made an obscene gesture just as Van Dijk scored the decisive goal in stoppage time. Although Simeone admitted his actions were unjustifiable, he cited prior insults and gestures from the fan. A severe punishment is not expected, likely limited to a one-match ban and a fine.

Beyond these off-field issues, Simeone is experiencing one of his toughest periods since taking over Atlético. With results that would typically lead to dismissal, the Argentine does not feel his position is under threat, while he calls for 'patience and hard work' to regain the form of a team that has made significant investments in the last two summer transfer windows but has yet to find the right formula.

Ahead lie two home derbies against Rayo and Real Madrid, with the Metropolitano set to judge the situation as if it were a Roman amphitheatre. Simeone has emphasized the importance of the fans: 'It's a moment for the players to grow, and as a coaching staff, we need our people to give us that extra boost we need,' he stated in the pre-match press conference against Rayo.

Return of Baena

In times of crisis, any help is welcome. The return of Álex Baena is seen as a key asset to restoring a positive image: 'He will join us tomorrow, whether for a short time or as the match demands. We are regaining the feeling of having him with us,' he confirmed. He also downplayed the situation of Julián Álvarez, from whom he expects the best version that has yet to be seen this season.

'We need to face the match against a team that plays well. Regarding Julián, I did what I thought the team needed. He is the best player we have, and we need him. We hope he can find the goal and the team can support him. We need his best version; he came for that,' he highlighted.

Finally, he refused to comment on the fact that Real Madrid arrives at the derby with 24 hours more rest: 'I'm not worried,' he confirmed. He also avoided controversy when responding to comments made earlier by Miguel Ángel Gil, Atlético's owner, about the obligation to finish third, with his mind already set on a crucial week where failure is not an option.