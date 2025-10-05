Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The New DGT Signal Now Visible on Spanish Roads: Meaning and Fines for Non-compliance

Jorge Herrero

Sunday, 5 October 2025, 07:20

Road safety is not just about mastering driving techniques; it also involves understanding and interpreting the signals that regulate our journey. Traffic rules exist to prevent accidents, organise traffic flow, and ensure harmonious coexistence among cars, bicycles, scooters, and pedestrians. Therefore, when a new signal is added to the Traffic Code, it is essential to understand its meaning and the associated penalties.

From 1st July 2025, those travelling on certain roads in the country will encounter a rectangular blue sign depicting a car, a bicycle, and a truck, alongside a symbol indicating the minimum safety distance between vehicles, the S991f signal. This panel informs that in this section, there is a control device to electronically verify that the mandatory separation between vehicles is maintained.

What does the S-991f signal mean?

The S991f warns of the existence of an automated minimum distance control between vehicles on motorways or highways. In other words, it indicates that in this section, it is monitored to ensure vehicles do not drive too closely to the one in front. Additionally, the DGT has revealed that, in some cases, the signal may be accompanied by upper or lower sub-signs providing additional information, such as the length of the penalised section or the specific required distance.

The aim is to reinforce an existing rule. Article 54 of the General Traffic Regulations states that every driver must leave sufficient free space with the vehicle in front to stop in case of a sudden brake, considering speed, road adhesion, and braking capacity.

Penalty for Violation

Failing to maintain the monitored safety distance under the S991f signal is considered a serious offence. The prescribed penalty is a €200 fine and the deduction of four points from the driving licence.

Some users have expressed concern about unjust penalties in situations such as intersections or overtaking manoeuvres that require temporarily reducing the separation. However, the Traffic Department argues that this signal serves as a warning, encouraging drivers to be more cautious and aware of the importance of maintaining the proper distance, especially in high-speed sections where rear-end collisions can have severe consequences.

In conclusion, the S991f signal is not just another sign; it is a reminder that every metre counts on the road. Respecting it not only avoids a fine but can make the difference between reaching our destination safely or experiencing an accident.

