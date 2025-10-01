'Showcookings' by Apeha at Alicante Gastronómica The Provincial Association of Hospitality Entrepreneurs of Alicante will have its own stand for the first time at the fair

The Provincial Association of Hospitality Entrepreneurs of Alicante (Apeha) will actively participate in the anticipated Alicante Gastronómica fair, which takes place from October 3 to 6 at the Alicante Fair Institution (IFA). This year, Apeha arrives with a flavourful proposal: a series of live 'showcookings' where the cuisine of the entire province of Alicante will be the main attraction.

During the four days of the fair, various chefs from establishments associated with Apeha will take to the stage to showcase their creativity, technique, and passion for local products. Attendees will enjoy live demonstrations of unique dishes that blend tradition and innovation, using local ingredients and rich Mediterranean flavours.

"We want to showcase the talent in our province, support hoteliers, and continue to give visibility to Alicante's gastronomy and its province, which has so much to offer," say the organisers from Apeha.

Apeha will have its own space where visitors can learn about and taste the gastronomy of the province of Alicante. APEHA will use this event to continue promoting its role as a leader in the hospitality sector, creating synergies among professionals, promoting local products, and highlighting the role of gastronomy as a tourist and economic driver for the province.

Alicante Gastronómica is one of the most important culinary events in the country. With a programme designed for both professionals and the general public, Apeha joins an event that will bring together more than 300 exhibitors, dozens of renowned chefs, contests, tastings, workshops, and activities for all audiences.

Apeha invites professionals and the general public "to come to their space and experience a culinary event that promises to surprise."

Apeha's participation in Alicante Gastronómica is part of the gastronomic promotion actions carried out by the Confederation of Hospitality and Tourism of the Valencian Community (CONHOSTUR), formed by the provincial associations ASHOTUR, Hostelería Valencia, and Apeha, in collaboration with Turisme Comunitat Valenciana – l'Exquisit Mediterrani.