Shopping Trolley and Walker: The New Invention by an Alicante Company

Rolser Launches 'Kadira', Its New Model Promoting Accessible Mobility

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Thursday, 16 October 2025, 12:50

Comenta

The company from Pedreguer, Rolser, has launched its latest invention in shopping trolleys: a trolley that also serves as a walker. This is 'Kadira', their first product in a line designed to offer accessible and functional solutions for daily mobility.

The company has introduced this new product as part of its new family that integrates "design, accessibility, and comfort with the aim of transforming the everyday mobility experience," explained the Alicante-based company.

'Kadira' is an innovative shopping trolley that includes an integrated seat for resting during journeys and a four-wheel system, two of which are steerable with a lock to ensure manoeuvres in different environments.

Additionally, it is foldable and allows for both storage and transport of items. Its structure can support up to 100 kilograms, and the attached bag has a storage capacity of 4.5 kilograms. It also features a height-adjustable handlebar system and a brake with a lever and lock, similar to walkers.

Rolser's CEO, Mireia Server, emphasised that this first model "represents the perfect combination of design, functionality, and comfort, enhancing the quality of life for our users and accompanying them on their journeys."

