Civil Guard officers escort the detainee as the alleged shooter. GC

Man Shoots Sister in Santa Pola and Attempts to Return to Apartment After Shooting: Arrested and Imprisoned

Investigation continues to locate the weapon used and clarify the motives behind the attack

Alejandro Hernández

Santa Pola

Thursday, 16 October 2025, 13:20

Emergency services received a call to 112 reporting a shooting at a residence in Santa Pola on September 12. Upon arrival, Civil Guard and Local Police officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her shoulder. She was urgently treated by paramedics and transferred to the General University Hospital of Elche, according to the Armed Institute sources.

The Territorial Judicial Police Team of Santa Pola launched 'Operation Strategist' to clarify the events. While officers were examining the crime scene, a man attempted to enter the residence by breaking the police seal and disobeying orders from the authorities, who intercepted and arrested him on the spot.

Officers identified the suspect as a 45-year-old man with a criminal record for various offenses, without a firearms license, and most notably, the victim's brother. Further investigations linked him to activities related to drug trafficking.

During the operation, the Civil Guard searched two residences linked to the suspects. They seized 600 grams of hashish, 25 grams of cocaine, 22 doses of MDMA -ecstasy-, €1,600 in cash, precision scales, and a short firearm holster.

Narcotics and materials seized during home searches. GC

With the alleged shooter arrested and imprisoned, the Civil Guard continues investigations to locate the weapon used and clarify the motives behind the shooting.

