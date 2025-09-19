Sewing, Tailoring, and Rebellious T-Shirts Share the Runway at Fashion Week

Gloria Salgado Madrid Friday, 19 September 2025, 21:25 Comenta Share

On a midsummer night's dream woven by Carolina Herrera in her historic show at Madrid's Plaza Mayor, to a walk among the clouds with the stitches of De la Cierva y Nicolás. The Murcian house was responsible for kicking off a new fashion day during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid. The family business uses the bridal tailoring techniques in which it excels to shape its couture garments, achieving seemingly impossible volumes in delicate fabrics.

Isabel Sanchís knows a lot about sculptural structures. The Valencian house remained true to architectural figures but, in this case, sprinkled with Japanese culture, exploring tradition and modernity, structure and fluidity in a highly anticipated show that once again featured Gabriely Miranda, wife of Real Madrid footballer Endrick, who enjoys supporting his wife from the front row like no one else.

Fellow Valencian Hannibal Laguna did not disappoint his loyal followers with a collection whose starting point was the infinite shades of blue, where chiffon emerges like sea foam and embroidered crystals trace flowers like scales to create mermaids with Hellenic silhouettes.

A morning of party garments to which Custo Barcelona added rhythm with its particular festival. Dalmau, who has recently become a grandfather, showcased his most romantic side in unusual all-white outfits, with lace, ribbons, and cutouts in somewhat naïve garments. However, he did not abandon his experimental designs with a rebellious touch, highlighting his star garment, the T-shirt, with prints of anthropomorphic animals like gorillas, lions, and bears.

One of the veterans with the most followers gave way to one of the most talented young designers on the current scene, the Valladolid-born Baro Lucas. The designer debuted at MBFWMadrid in the last edition with his unique pieces of traditional tailoring made with high-quality fabrics, such as woolen cloths and cool wools from Merino sheep raised in Spain and processed by the local textile industry.

Originally from Tordesillas, Lucas was once again inspired by his homeland for summer 2026, with seemingly simple fabrics, like burlap, and work done at home. A collection in which coats and perfectly tailored suits stood out, a hallmark of the brand.

And if there is one brand whose business is booming, it is Lola Casademunt. With a hundred monobrand points of sale globally, a figure that exceeds 800 in multibrand, the firm featured Damian Hurley, son of Elizabeth Hurley and godson of Hugh Grant, David Beckham, Elton John, and Denis Leary. He was accompanied in the front row by Nicole Kimpel, Antonio Banderas' partner, Jaydy Michel, Olivia de Borbón, Nuria March, Teresa Baca, and, on the runway, one of our most international models, Esther Cañadas.

