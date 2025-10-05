Severe Accident on AP-7 in Alicante: Car Wreck Leaves Two Injured, One Trapped Firefighters successfully rescued the passenger, who was attended to by the SAMU medical team.

Condition of the vehicle after the accident on the AP-7.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Sunday, 5 October 2025, 15:25

Roads in Alicante have once again witnessed a

horrific traffic accident

on Sunday morning. It occurred on the AP-7 near Pedreguer when a vehicle veered off the road, leaving its two occupants injured.

The car was completely wrecked following

this traffic accident,

to which the Provincial Fire Consortium of Alicante responded to extricate one of the injured.

Ampliar Firefighters, emergency services, and Civil Guard deployed to the accident site on the AP-7. CPBA

The Firefighters received the alert at 8:01 AM on Sunday, at which point the Dénia park units arrived at the AP-7 location. Upon arrival, they confirmed that

one of the injured

managed to exit the vehicle on their own, while the second occupant was trapped in the wreckage.

Thus, the Consortium's personnel assisted the victim, proceeding with the extrication. Afterward, the injured was

attended by the medical team

dispatched to the scene in an Emergency Medical Service ambulance.

The

intervention

concluded at 9:43 AM on Sunday, involving a command unit, a heavy urban pump, a rescue van, a sergeant, a corporal, and six firefighters from the Dénia park of the Provincial Fire Consortium of Alicante.

High-altitude rescue

The Provincial Fire Consortium of

Alicante Firefighters

also conducted another high-altitude rescue at Cabeçó d'Or. It was during Saturday afternoon when a woman suffered severe cramps that prevented her from continuing along the trail. Additionally, she experienced breathing difficulties.

Ampliar Rescue of a woman at Cabeçó d'Or. CPBA

The Firefighters received the alert at 1:36 PM on Saturday. Subsequently, they mobilised the rescue group to meet her at a point near the mountain refuge. There, the

helicopter

landed to pick up the woman and evacuate her to the San Vicente park, where medical services awaited her.