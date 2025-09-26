Sergio Busquets Announces Retirement At the end of the year, the footballer will bid farewell to professional football, a situation he feels "very happy and proud" about.

Sergio Busquets, the Spanish footballer, will bring his professional career to a close at the end of this year, coinciding with the conclusion of the current MLS season with Inter Miami, as he announced in a video shared on his social media. "These will be my last months on the pitch," the footballer stated.

Busquets also expressed that he is leaving professional football "very happy, proud, fulfilled, and above all, grateful." "It has been almost 20 years enjoying this incredible story that I always dreamed of," he added.

He joined the first team of FC Barcelona during the 2008-09 season at the age of 20, under the guidance of then-coach Josep Guardiola. He was pivotal in what is considered the best Barça team in history, alongside players like Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernández, and Andrés Iniesta. In his announcement, Busquets referred to his long-standing team. Fifteen seasons in total, during which he became the player with the most official matches for Barça, only behind Messi and Xavi.

"Thanks to FC Barcelona, the club of my life, where I fulfilled the dreams I had as a child, wore the jersey I loved in hundreds of matches, celebrated many titles, and experienced unique moments at Camp Nou that I will never forget," he said. Behind him, he carries 3 Champions Leagues, 9 La Liga titles, 7 Copa del Rey trophies, 3 Club World Cups, and 3 UEFA Super Cups.