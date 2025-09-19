Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Protest against the closure of the Day Centre in Plaza América. TA

Seeking a New Venue in Alicante: The Solution to Reopen the Plaza América Day Centre for the Elderly

The Generalitat indicates that the closure of the current building was due to a modification in the Botànic's decree on typologies

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Friday, 19 September 2025, 16:30

The Day Centre for the elderly in Plaza América can reopen if a new location that "complies with current regulations" is found. This was conveyed by the Generalitat to the Alicante City Council on Friday following a meeting held to find solutions to the closure of the service.

The search for a new property "suitable to the needs" is the main alternative discussed in the meeting between the regional secretary of the Socio-Sanitary System, Elena Albalat, and the councillor for Social Welfare, Begoña León.

"We are working and collaborating between administrations so that our commitment to the elderly people of Alicante becomes a reality by reopening the Day Centre," explained Albalat.

At the same time, it was pointed out that the issue of the closure is due to the implementation of the typologies decree modified by the Botànic Government in 2023.

These modifications, it is stated, left this service of the Plaza América Day Centre in Alicante outside the law, forcing the Department of Social Services, Equality and Housing to comply with current regulations.

Both administrations, they assure, maintain collaboration to find a new location and property in which to open a Day Centre in Alicante.

Once achieved, the Generalitat "guarantees public places and a suitable place to attend during the day, be cared for as they deserve, engage in activities, and be accompanied."

