The 'seed': the scam used by a detainee in Alicante to defraud €28,000 from pensioners while withdrawing money at the ATM The 39-year-old man approached elderly people offering assistance to swipe their card through the contactless device, taking the opportunity to observe the PIN and seize the card.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Monday, 29 September 2025, 11:25 Comenta Share

The National Police have arrested a 39-year-old man for defrauding more than €28,000 from elderly individuals using the 'seed' method. The man approached pensioners at ATMs offering his help, during which he observed the PIN and discreetly swapped the real card without the victim noticing.

The operation, led by the Judicial Police officers of the Alicante Provincial Police Station, began following several reports from individuals aged between 70 and 82, who had been victims of fraudulent transactions in their bank accounts. According to police sources, the victims received assistance from a man while operating at ATMs.

The complainants explained that while they were at the branch, a man approached them from behind offering help, claiming that the card could not be inserted into the slot and needed to be used contactlessly, demonstrating how it was done. Taking advantage of the physical proximity, he observed the PIN and swapped the card for a fake one without the victim noticing.

Once he obtained the card's PIN and had it in his possession, he withdrew all the money he could from ATMs and made purchases in stores, as well as making substantial transfers to an account he opened himself under a fictitious name using false documentation.

Continuing with the investigation, the officers began identification procedures through which they managed to identify the alleged perpetrator of the eight incidents, a man believed to be residing in the Alicante area of El Albir, setting up a search operation that culminated in his location and arrest for alleged fraud and document forgery.

Additionally, the detainee was carrying a forged driving license of a different nationality at the time of his arrest. After the police proceedings, the arrested individual was brought before the Benidorm Magistrates' Court.