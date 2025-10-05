Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The crane removes one of the vehicles. TINO CALVO

Second Traffic Accident in Less Than 24 Hours in Alicante Following a Head-On Collision on Les Rotes Road

Emergency services and the Local Police intervene after the violent crash occurred late in the afternoon

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Sunday, 5 October 2025, 22:25

La comarca de la Marina Alta de Alicante is experiencing another day marked by traffic accidents. In less than 24 hours, a second incident has occurred, this time in Dénia.

Two vehicles collided head-on on the road of Les Rotes, near the junction with the road connecting to the neighbouring town of Xàbia.

SVB ambulance after the accident. TINO CALVO
The crane arrives at the accident site. TINO CALVO
Local Police manage traffic during the accident. TINO CALVO

The impact, which occurred late in the afternoon, was violent and caused significant material damage to both vehicles, which were left stranded on the road.

A Basic Life Support (SVB) ambulance, officers from the Local Police of Dénia, and a crane were dispatched to the scene to remove the vehicles and restore traffic flow.

This second traffic accident comes hours after a vehicle veered off the AP-7 near Pedreguer. Its two occupants were injured, and firefighters were called to the scene to extricate one of them, who was trapped in the wreckage.

