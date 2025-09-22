The second edition of the Love The Twenties Dance festival arrives in Murcia at the end of September Featuring a lineup with artists from the 2000s such as Safri Duo, Cascada, and Sylver

Love The Twenties Murcia Dance Edition presents a lineup that brings together the most influential artists of the 2000s. The festival, created by the music production company Sharemusic!, will take place next Saturday, September 27, at the Espacio Norte venue. The promoter promises that this year's experience will be "better than ever." The audience will enjoy the music that defined the dance floors of that decade.

This festival is considered a tribute to the music of the 2000s. The 2025 edition features a lineup that gathers the most influential artists of that decade. These are the confirmed artists: Safri Duo, Cascada, Sylver, Yasmin K, Evi Goffin, La Luna vs Dee Dee, Jessy, Warp Brothers, Anneke Van Hooff, Jumper Brothers, Chumi DJ, Abel The Kid feat Noemy, Astroline, DJ Marta, Clublanders, Eva Martí and Marian Dacal, Nanin, Spacio feat Rafa Ruiz and Paul Droid.

The first edition, which attracted thousands of attendees, took place in October last year. The date is approaching to enjoy this festival, and through the Oferplan website (https://oferplan.laverdad.es/ofertas-descuentos/entrada-love-the-twenties-espacio-norte-20845.html), tickets can already be purchased.