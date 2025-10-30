The Seat Ibiza Revamps for 2026 with Enhanced Design and Technology

A. Noguerol Thursday, 30 October 2025, 11:55 Comenta Share

The Seat Ibiza, an icon in the urban segment celebrating over 40 years of history and more than 6 million units sold, unveils its latest generation.

The new model strengthens its dynamic and youthful character with a significant update that includes a revamped exterior design, an improved interior, and a more robust value proposition. This vehicle, designed, developed, and manufactured in Barcelona at the Martorell plant, will hit the market in the first quarter of 2026.

"The Ibiza is the brand's best-selling model in its history and has paved the way for Seat's success," says Markus Haupt, CEO of the brand. The new Ibiza aligns with this legacy by adopting a more expressive exterior design.

The engine range focuses on efficiency, with TSI and MPI petrol options ranging from 80 HP to the 1.5 TSI with 150 HP and DSG gearbox, which includes the cylinder deactivation system (ACT).

Ampliar Engines The SEAT Ibiza range focuses on petrol, combining efficiency and dynamism with direct injection (TSI) and multipoint (MPI) options. Available power ranges from 80 HP to 150 HP, with manual or automatic DSG transmission options: 1.0 MPI 80 HP: 3-cylinder engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox. 1.0 TSI 95 HP: 3-cylinder engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox (coming soon). 1.0 TSI 115 HP: 3-cylinder engine, available with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG gearbox (coming soon). 1.5 TSI 150 HP: 4-cylinder engine, paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Includes the cylinder deactivation system (ACT) to optimize consumption and emissions.

The front features a new hexagonal grille and redesigned bumper, complemented by Full LED headlights standard across the range, which are narrower and have a refined light signature. At the rear, the bumper has also been redesigned to accentuate sportiness, integrating the model's name with dark aluminum letters. The FR versions stand out with details like a laser-engraved emblem on the B-pillar and a renewed range of alloy wheels up to 18 inches, with new colors such as Liminal, Oniric, and Hypnotic.

Inside, the new Ibiza takes a qualitative leap by incorporating more refined materials. The cabin now features embossed fabrics for the seats, soft-touch surfaces, and a high-quality perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Seat Ibiza

The FR trim elevates sportiness with standard Bucket-type sports seats. In terms of technology, the model is fully connected, wirelessly integrating Android Auto and Apple CarPlay through infotainment screens up to 9.2 inches. Additionally, it offers a new high-fidelity SEAT Sound audio system and 15W cooled wireless charging.

The vehicle is offered in three trim levels (Ibiza +, Ibiza Style, and Ibiza FR), with the latter two improving their value for money. Furthermore, in terms of safety, it incorporates a suite of advanced driver assistance systems.