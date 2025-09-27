Seat Ibiza Cupra, the car that gave birth to a brand

Santiago de Garnica Cortezo Saturday, 27 September 2025, 10:06 Comenta Share

In 1996, Seat faced a daring sporting challenge: the World Rally Championship in the 2-litre category. Based on the Ibiza II GTI 1.8 16v, a kit was developed and incorporated into fifty units for the car's homologation. With one victory and six podiums, Seat clinched the title at the end of the season. It was a remarkable feat as no model had ever won an FIA title on its debut, and Seat became the first Spanish brand to achieve a World Championship.

With the Ibiza Kit Car, SEAT achieved three World Rally Championships in the 2-litre division: 1996, 97, and 98 SGC

And it would repeat in 1997, with eight wins and thirteen podiums, and in 1998, with five victories and twelve podium appearances... SEAT had won its bet and would go for the absolute title...

But that's another story; ours takes us back to 1996. That year, SEAT launched its "civilian" version of the Ibiza Kit Car to celebrate the world title. It was named "Cupra".

"Cup" and "Racing"

Cupra? It's a name born from the association of two English terms: "Cup" for Cup and "Racing" for competition... the sporting aspiration was clear. This first Ibiza Cupra was based on the second generation of the small and iconic model from the Spanish house, which appeared in 1993.

It wasn't just about image. All of SEAT Sport's competition experience left its mark on this model, more radical than the, until then, sportiest of the Ibizas: the GTI, the first B-segment car to mount a 2-litre engine worldwide.

Only available in the three-door body, under the front hood of the 1996 Ibiza Cupra, beat a 2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with 16 valves providing 150 HP, a figure uncommon at that time for a car in such a small segment. And with its 1,100 kilos weight (what fortunate times!), the power-to-weight ratio was 7.33 kilos per HP, a very good figure. This allowed it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 216 km/h. And of course, significant work on the chassis, with well-developed suspensions, to take advantage of this potential.

Externally, this first Ibiza Cupra was distinguished by its green color (in the style of the World Cup Kit Car), although it was available in other colors, specific wheels, and vinyls that ran along part of the front fenders and doors with the name "CUPRA" in large size and, smaller, "CUP RACING 2.0 16 valves"

After the update of the second generation Ibiza, the second Cupra is presented, with 156 HP SGC

In 1999, the second generation Ibiza was updated, and on this basis, a new Ibiza Cupra was born in 2000, always in a three-door body. Externally it had more character than the first Ibiza Cupra, with an updated front and rear, which conveyed a very characterful image. This was complemented by five-spoke wheels, lowered suspensions, dual exhaust outlets, and different bumpers: it was clearly identified from the rest of the Ibiza range versions. But there was more.

Yes, indeed, under the hood was installed the well-known 1.8 20VT engine, a 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, with 5 valves per cylinder. It delivered 156 HP which, with the car's 1,179 kilos, translated into a power-to-weight ratio of 7.17 kilos per HP. The performance took a step forward, with an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 218 km/h. Optionally, it featured ESP (a first in its segment).

The 200 Ibiza Cupra R

And in the year 2000, the Ibiza Cupra R appeared, the first to use the "R" designation. It was the first developed by SEAT Sport, which had so far been in the shadows. Thus began the special versions, something that would later extend with the León. The engine was the 1.8 20VT but with power increased to 180 HP.

The Cupra R, with 180 HP, the epilogue of the first generation Ibiza Cupra SGC

Externally it was clearly distinguished by its OZ wheels, Brembo calipers, and bumper logos and moldings painted in the body color unlike the previous one. The performance was spectacular thanks to a power-to-weight ratio of 6.2 kilos per HP: 0 to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds and a top speed of 225 km/h. The two hundred units of the Ibiza Cupra R were the epilogue of the first SEAT Cupra, a version that would give birth to a SEAT saga with a lot of character, (third and fourth generation Ibiza, Córdoba, and León) and many HP (up to 300 in the case of the León III Cupra of 2017) that left an unforgettable memory for those who got behind their wheels.

An heir named Formentor

But what we couldn't imagine was that those SEAT Cupra versions would be the seed of a brand. On February 22, 2017, SEAT announced the launch of CUPRA, a new brand integrated into the company, and presented what would be its first model, the CUPRA Ateca. But while it had a special personality, it was still associated with the image of the SEAT of the same name.

At the Geneva Motor Show that same year, the first CUPRA specially developed for the brand, without an equivalent in SEAT, was presented in prototype format. Named Formentor, and with just a few differences, in March 2020, CUPRA released photos of the production version, which would go on sale in the last quarter of the year.

From the outset, the Formentor attracts attention with its design. Initially, it will feature a wide range of engines, including a 245 HP plug-in hybrid PHEV, and a 310 HP gasoline block with all-wheel drive. Then the entry-level versions of 150 HP will arrive, in gasoline and diesel, and by the end of 2021, the VZ5 (only seven thousand units), a 2.5 TSI five-cylinder engine, 390 HP and 450 Nm of torque, with all-wheel drive and an acceleration from 0 to 100 in just 4.2 seconds...

And a few months ago, CUPRA presented an update of this Formentor, with exterior changes such as the shark-nose front, the brand emblem on the hood, triangular Matrix LED headlights, and the illuminated CUPRA logo integrated into the center of the infinite LED rear light, with dynamic indicators. Additionally, this new Formentor presents novelties in terms of suspensions or engines, such as the entry-level eTSI version, (ECO label from the DGT), which has taken us on this journey through history.

It has a 1.5-litre gasoline engine with 150 HP combined with 48V Mild Hybrid technology. This technology has improved and now the car is set in motion exclusively by the 48V system, making it even smoother compared to the previous system, which included the 48V and 12V batteries. According to the brand, this engine allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 9 seconds, and a combined consumption of 5.6 litres per 100 km (WLTP).

The Formentor, here in the updated version in 2024, is the first Cupra with its own identity, without an equivalent in SEAT SGC

The characteristic CUPRA sporty style of the interior is maintained in the redesigned Formentor. The paddle shifters on the steering wheel are now standard on all versions, and the materials have been improved. This applies especially to the central console, whose side walls incorporate foamed and stitched plastic. The controls have a new layout. The multimedia screen increases in size. The volume and temperature control bar, located just below, is backlit. The new operating system is fast. It even improves its use with always accessible climate functions and customizable shortcuts at the top of the screen.

Without changes in habitability, the Formentor perfectly accommodates its rear passengers: there is space for the head, legs, and shoulders. In addition, the headrests are cushioned.

At the wheel, between the low seat position and the view of the sculpted hood with raised fenders, one could easily believe they are aboard a sports sedan. An atmosphere accentuated by the comfortable and thick optional bucket seats, with excellent lateral support. The dynamic behavior is perfectly complemented by well-controlled body movements.

The precise and consistent steering can be adjusted in two levels, as can the energy recovery management. It offers a "low" level that does not affect the brake pedal sensitivity, as well as an "automatic" level, which regulates the electric recovery force according to traffic and road configuration. This causes small variations in pedal consistency when braking, which do not disturb sensitivity as in plug-in hybrid models.

This micro-hybrid engine is the only one that allows the Cupra Formentor to maintain a weight below 1.5 tons empty. This contributes to offering dynamic driving, which is also greatly helped by the center of gravity about 10 cm lower than the average of its segment rivals, the compact SUVs. However, this does not prevent opting for firm damping, despite the optional adaptive suspension, which can be adjusted in fifteen levels.

The new 1.5 eTSI version is aimed at long-distance drivers who prioritize low consumption SGC

The 1.5 eTSI engine is an alternative for those who prioritize consumption over performance. Between its two-cylinder operation mode when power demand is low, the freewheeling phases when lifting the accelerator, the electric contribution during acceleration, and the regeneration during braking, the four-cylinder proves to be frugal.

On a route with curves and slopes, at a leisurely pace, it is perfectly possible to keep consumption below 6 litres per 100 kilometers. On the highway, the averages in our test were 7 litres per 100 kilometers.

The 150 HP offers correct performance. However, the acceleration and the seven-speed DSG gearbox lack dynamism at times. The Sport mode of this dual-clutch transmission provides some response. However, it tends to keep the engine speed high on the tachometer, forcing the use of the paddles to silence the roar of the small 1.5-litre block.

Smooth and discreet in daily use, this engine fits perfectly in an entry-level version. For greater sensations, there are already other versions of this Formentor, the first 100% CUPRA, a name that was born in 1996 associated with a SEAT Ibiza.