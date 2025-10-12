The Seaside Stroll Confirming Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Romance

Joaquina Dueñas Sunday, 12 October 2025, 15:20 Comenta Share

What began as a day of relaxation, sea, and sun off the coast of Santa Barbara (USA) has unofficially confirmed the romance between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau. Captured images show the couple getting cosy aboard the singer's yacht, the Caravelle, embracing and kissing, leaving little room for doubt.

This is not the first time Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been seen together. However, this occasion seems to clearly indicate the nature of their relationship. The first surprise came at the end of July when they were spotted dining together at a Montreal restaurant. Several witnesses and media outlets reported on this meeting, which, with the American singer recently separated, sparked a wave of rumours that have only grown since.

Since then, paparazzi have documented other couple outings, such as their walks through Mount Royal Park or Trudeau attending one of his girlfriend's concerts. However, it wasn't until now that they were captured in a more intimate manner. According to some sources consulted by 'Page Six', after the Montreal dinner, their busy schedules and media pressure caused a certain cooling off, which eventually amounted to nothing judging by their yacht outing.

According to images published by 'The Daily Mail', the 40-year-old American singer and the 53-year-old Canadian enjoyed a sun-filled day of kisses and hugs. Perry donned a classic black swimsuit, while Trudeau appeared shirtless in jeans as they embraced on the yacht's deck, oblivious to prying eyes. "She brought her boat close to a small public whale-watching boat and then they started kissing," a witness told the British newspaper, detailing how they discovered the singer's mysterious companion when they recognised his tattoo on his arm.

Trudeau has a curious tattoo on his left shoulder, a globe wrapped in a Haida raven, an indigenous tribe from the northwest Pacific coast of Canada. The politician once explained on his Twitter account that he had the Earth tattooed when he was 23 and completed it with the raven for his 40th birthday.

Katy Perry confirmed her split from Orlando Bloom in early June this year, a separation publicly announced by their representatives after months of speculation about the deep crisis they were going through. They ultimately decided to part ways after nearly a decade together and a daughter in common. Meanwhile, Trudeau separated from his wife, Sophie Grégoire, in August 2023. Their breakup was officially communicated through the Prime Minister's office, ending 18 years of marriage during which they had three children.

So far, neither Perry nor Trudeau has formally commented on their relationship, but the images have spoken for them. It remains to be seen whether they will now choose to appear publicly at events and photocalls or prefer to keep their relationship more private.