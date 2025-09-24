The Search for the Most Beautiful Sheep in Castilla-La Mancha The regional television organises a beauty contest to find the most attractive sheep, with the prize being its presence at the New Year's Eve celebrations

J. M. L. Toledo Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 11:55 Comenta Share

Is a sheep with a prominent snout attractive? Is a sheep with a good ribcage more beautiful? Can the dewlap be decisive, or is it more about the colour of their hooves? These are questions that, in the eyes of a human, must be considered by the farmers and shepherds who have entered "Bonica del tó" with their chosen animal, a contest organised by the regional television of Castilla-La Mancha (CMMedia).

The casting closed this week - the candidates sent photos and videos of their most slender sheep - and from 25th September, voting will open to choose the twenty finalists who will then become contestants. However, not all sheep could enter this contest, which offers a prize of 2,000 euros, a trophy, a promotional campaign, and the presence of the winning sheep at the New Year's Eve celebrations broadcast by CMMedia.

Only males, females, and young females (aged between one and two years and who have not yet given birth) of the native breeds of Castilla-La Mancha (manchega, talaverana, and alcarreña) residing in this community were allowed to pass the pre-selection. Those showing signs of illness, weakness, or injuries from mistreatment; those in gestation or lactation periods coinciding with the final galas in November; or those displaying aggressive behaviour may be disqualified.

Furthermore, they must have documentation proving their good health, an updated health card, and meet the vaccination and deworming requirements mandated by current regulations. Of the twenty selected, only the eight most beautiful will advance to the next phase in early October. This will continue until the semi-final and the grand final, where six will compete.

Ancient Profession

"We want to highlight the profession of farmers and shepherds to give visibility to this important trade in the productive, economic, and social fabric of Castilla-La Mancha," explains Julia Rubio, who will direct this animal Big Brother in the format of Miss Sheep. A contest applauded by the Protected Designation of Origin Manchego Cheese - made only with milk from Manchega sheep - "because it will help to make the profession of farming known to everyone, especially the urban population," according to its president, Antonio Martínez.

Shepherds have roamed the fields of Castilla-La Mancha since ancient times, but today, after adapting to modern times, they face the issue of generational change, a concern also shared by the Protected Designation of Origin Manchego Cheese, which sells all its production every year. Alongside generational change, the spread of the blue tongue disease also worries farmers and shepherds, who, with this contest, can take a break from their daily concerns. By the way, the participating sheep had to give up their image rights to CMMedia to compete. It's the price of fame.