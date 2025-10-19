Search for Missing Alicante Man Intensifies at Tibi Reservoir After Discovery of Personal Belongings Family Reported Disappearance After Losing Contact and Raising Concerns of Possible Self-Harm Intentions

The Civil Guard is searching the Tibi reservoir for the 49-year-old Alicante man who went missing this Friday after canine units from the Armed Institute's canine service found several belongings near the dam, according to TodoAlicante. The family reported to the National Police that the man had expressed self-harm intentions before losing contact with his surroundings.

Officers from the Special Group of Underwater Activities (GEAS) have joined the police operation, which includes land and air resources, activated this Saturday to search the reservoir with the aim of locating the missing person.

The extensive search operation began around the Maigmó area and has focused this second day on the Tibi reservoir. The presence of personal belongings near the dam has been crucial in redirecting the search, which has intensified in hard-to-reach areas, shores, and dense vegetation zones.

Sources close to the operation indicate to this newspaper that it is a race against time, and all available resources, including canine units and a helicopter, are being used to thoroughly search the reservoir's surroundings.

The Alicante Local Police have also carried out parallel efforts to support the operation and provide material and human resources to aid in locating the missing person.

The investigation remains open, awaiting new clues that could help advance the search for the man, whose disappearance has caused great concern among his family.