Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Students from the Master's Degree in Biodiversity Conservation. UA

Scientific Expedition Between Land and Sea to Discover Alicante's Coastal Species

UA Students Conduct Campaign at Cape Santa Pola to Identify Flora and Fauna

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 17:31

Comenta

No ordinary academic practice. For four days, students from the Master's Degree in Biodiversity Conservation and Restoration of Marine and Terrestrial Environments at the University of Alicante left the classrooms to embark on a genuine scientific expedition around Cape Santa Pola.

From the Marine Research Centre of Santa Pola (CIMAR), each dawn and dive turned into a quest for life among shifting dunes, limestone cliffs, and underwater meadows that conceal some of the Mediterranean's most unique species.

Students from the Master's Degree in Biodiversity Conservation. UA

Unlike other practices, there are no desks or projectors here. There are compasses, magnifying glasses, field notebooks, and tides. "Understanding species and their adaptations is crucial for our students to apply conservation policies or carry out restoration projects in the natural environment in the future," explains the master's coordinator, Germán López.

Adventure Begins

The itinerary starts at Carabassí Beach, where students identify plants that thrive only where the wind shapes dunes. Among them are sea hornwort, sea alfalfa, and sand couch grass. Further on, the landscape becomes saline, revealing salt marshes, tamarisks, and sea lavenders in a land that has learned to endure without water.

Terrestrial species around Cape Santa Pola. UA

The route then ascends to the Barranc de l'Escolgador de Crist, where a botanical micro-reserve hides species as unique as the winter clematis and the 'Teucrium buxifolium' thyme. Here, the silence is broken only by the crunch of soles on rock.

Secrets of the Sea

It is in the marine environment where the true expedition begins. UA students dive off the coast of Cape Santa Pola to observe 'in situ' the seagrass meadows and the so-called underwater forests, true jungles that filter water and support dozens of species.

Marine species. UA

In one of the workshops, teachers also show them the invisible threats, such as the spread of the Asian algae 'Rugulopteryx okamurae' and the expansion of 'Caulerpa cylindracea', two invasive species capable of altering the entire ecosystem.

Recognising Beauty and Damage

After the expedition, students access the CIMAR laboratory facilities, where they analyse samples, identify patterns, and face, for the first time, the keys to environmental diagnosis. They learn to recognise not only beauty but also damage.

Follow TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

With all they have learned, students have the opportunity to select and use sampling methods to conduct inventories and monitor marine animal communities. The ultimate goal is to assess the conservation status and the influence that human activities such as tourism, fishing, or shellfishing may have on marine ecosystems.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Un joven de 20 años muere arrollado por un tranvía de madrugada en El Campello
  2. 2 El llanto desconsolado de una mujer de madrugada despierta a los vecinos de un barrio de Alicante y obliga a actuar a la Policía Local
  3. 3 Ryanair anuncia una nueva ruta inédita a Alemania desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  4. 4 Ryanair anuncia diez nuevas rutas desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche para la temporada baja
  5. 5 Alicante limita los horarios del Casco Antiguo para pubs, terrazas y discotecas
  6. 6 Alicante estrenará una nueva plaza polivalente en el supereje deportivo de la Vía Parque
  7. 7 Vuelos baratos desde Alicante para visitar los mercadillos navideños más mágicos de Europa
  8. 8 Fingió ser psicólogo para violar a su compañera de piso en Alicante: la Fiscalía pide 10 años de cárcel
  9. 9 Una pareja ayuda a una persona ebria en plena calle de un municipio de Alicante y acaban detenidos al descubrir que son fugitivos
  10. 10 Lo pillan tirando escombros en un paraje de Alicante y ahora se enfrenta a la multa más alta

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Scientific Expedition Between Land and Sea to Discover Alicante's Coastal Species

Scientific Expedition Between Land and Sea to Discover Alicante&#039;s Coastal Species