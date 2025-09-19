Schedule of Mascletàs for the Alicante Bonfires: Dates and Locations Until June Mediterráneo Pyrotechnics achieves a double victory after Luceros with the award for the best show of the 'Pòlvora tot l'any' cycle, leading them to fire the Arribada del Foc 2026

Adrián Mazón Alicante Friday, 19 September 2025, 21:56

Las Hogueras de Alicante already know where all the mascletàs of the 'Pòlvora tot l'any' cycle will be fired. The Federació revealed the locations during the second Gala of the 'Pedro Luis Sirvent' pyrotechnics, held on Friday night.

This event marked the starting point for the preliminary shots leading up to the main days of the Bonfires, which will fill the districts of Alicante with gunpowder, humour, and colour. The mascletàs will be accompanied by popular lunches organised by various fogueres and barracas commissions.

Thus, the pyrotechnic schedule for the last quarter of 2025 and the first half of 2026 is now complete, along with the companies responsible for energising the streets of Alicante during each mascletà.

The first shot will be a night mascletà on October 4th on Avenida Periodista Rodolfo Salazar in Bulevar del Pla, as reported by TodoAlicante. The pyrotechnics responsible for the show will be Turis.

Meanwhile, the last shot of 2025 will be on November 2nd with a daytime mascletà at 2 p.m. near Plaza de España. Coeters Dragón from Villena will put the finishing touch to the second mascletà that will close the calendar year.

The next mascletà will be after Christmas and New Year, with a shot by Mediterráneo on February 8th at 2 p.m. in the San Blas Industrial Estate area. This pyrotechnics company won the last 'Pòlvora tot l'any' cycle and will be responsible for the Arribada del Foc 2026 on June 17th at El Corte Inglés.

Schedule with locations of the mascletàs 4th October: Night mascletà at 11:30 p.m. on Avenida Periodista Rodolfo Salazar. Pyrotechnics Turís

2nd November: Mascletà at 2 p.m. in Plaza de España. Pyrotechnics Coeters Dragón

8th February: Mascletà at 2 p.m. in San Blas Industrial Estate. Pyrotechnics Mediterráneo

22nd March: Mascletà at 2 p.m. in Casa Mediterraneo. Pyrotechnics Hermanos Ferrández from Beniel

3rd May: Mascletà in the San Gabriel neighbourhood. Pyrotechnics Ferrández from Redován

23rd May: Night mascletà at 11:30 p.m. in La Condomina. Pyrotechnics Valenciana

7th June: Mascletà at 2 p.m. in San Nicolás de Bari. Pyrotechnics Alto Palancia

13th June: Mascletà at 2 p.m. in the roundabout of Gran Vía shopping centre. Pyrotechnics Ferrández from Redován

17th June: Arribada del foc at the façade of El Corte Inglés. Pyrotechnics Mediterráneo

The 'Pòlvora tot l'any' cycle will continue with a new mascletà on March 22nd in the Casa Mediterráneo area. The shot will be at 2 p.m. by Hermanos Ferrández from Beniel (Murcia); followed by another on May 3rd, after Easter, in the San Gabriel neighbourhood by Ferrández from Redován also at 2 p.m.

With the gunpowder also comes music, as will happen after the Andrés Llorens band festival. After the concert, a night mascletà will be fired at around 11:30 p.m. in the La Condomina area, on San Juan beach, by Pyrotechnics Valenciana.

The last competition shot - from which the pyrotechnics responsible for the next year's Arribada del Foc will emerge - will be on June 7th in the San Nicolás de Bari area, by Alto Palancia - newly debuted in the 2025 Bonfires - at 2 p.m.

However, the gunpowder continues with the traditional mascletà at the Gran Vía shopping centre on June 13th at 2 p.m. in the Alcalde Agatángelo Soler roundabout, by Ferrández from Redován; and the Arribada del Foc on the 17th with Mediterráneo.

More awards at the Pyrotechnics Gala

As the second 'Pedro Luis Sirvent' Pyrotechnics Gala progressed, the Federació de les Fogueres de Sant Joan announced the winners of the various awards open throughout the past festive season. The award for the best pyrotechnic show went to Mediterráneo Pyrotechnics, achieving a double victory after winning the Luceros mascletàs contest last June.

Award for the best pyrotechnic show Mediterráneo Pyrotechnics

Award for the best pyrotechnic activity 1 Foguera Parque-Plaza de Galicia (repeats) 2 Foguera Don Bosco 3 Foguera Pla del Bon Repòs-La Goteta (repeats) 4 Foguera Florida Portazgo 5 Fogueres Francisco Albert and Rambla de Méndez Núñez (joint) 6 Foguera Florida-Plaza de la Viña 7 Foguera Port d'Alacant

The Award for the best pyrotechnic activity has gone for the second consecutive year to the foguera Parque-Plaza de Galicia with a first prize; followed by second place in Don Bosco, third - also renewed - in Pla del Bon Repòs-La Goteta, fourth for Florida Portazgo, fifth for Francisco Albert and Rambla de Méndez Núñez together, sixth for Florida-Plaza de la Viña and seventh for Port d'Alacant.

Among the novelties, the president of the Federació de les Fogueres de Sant Joan, David Olivares, announced the creation of a new award: the best cremà award; which was created to "motivate the commissions to take care of the gunpowder, which marks the beginning of the end of our festivities in each season".

The Federació creates a new award: for the best cremà; to "motivate the commissions to take care of the gunpowder"

All this was presented before hundreds of attendees at this second edition of the Pyrotechnics Gala, including the belleas del foc, Adriana Vico and Valentina Tárraga, and their dames d'honor; the falleras mayores of Valencia and their courts; representatives from Castellón; and councillors Cristina Cutanda, Cristina García Garri, and Julio Calero.

During the gala, tribute was paid to two great figures in the sector, such as Pedro Luis Sirvent and Manuel Ferrández, both of whom died in two tragic accidents in their workshops.