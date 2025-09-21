Scam Alert on Social Media: Identity of Writer Eva García Sáenz de Urturi Impersonated The author of 'The Immortals Saga' and 'White City' reports fake messages in her name on literary platforms and emails

The renowned writer Eva García Sáenz de Urturi, originally from Alicante, has fallen victim to an online identity theft case currently under investigation, as reported by TodoAlicante.

The author, internationally acclaimed for literary successes such as 'The Immortals Saga' and 'White City', has issued a warning to her readers to raise awareness about this fraud.

Profiles impersonating the writer are reportedly contacting emerging writers, pretending to be García Sáenz de Urturi, to leave supposed laudatory reviews or establish direct communication.

However, the writer's team has confirmed that she has not sent those emails or private messages, and that it is all a scam seeking to exploit her prestige to gain credibility with unsuspecting victims.

"We want to clarify that the messages supposedly sent via Goodreads and email offering positive comments on novels by new authors are false," expressed the writer's team.

Fraud and Extortion

In the alert message, they express that "these contact attempts may lead to fraudulent links or even extortion attempts to recover accounts." Therefore, they urge caution, advising to distrust suspicious messages and always verify the source of emails or accounts claiming to be official.

"It is a problem that unfortunately is currently affecting not only Eva García Sáenz de Urturi but also other writers and literary agents," they note, while advancing that both the author's literary agency and her publisher have already initiated legal actions against those responsible.