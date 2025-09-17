How to Save on Fuel and Start the School Year with Money in Your Pocket

Efficient driving and proper vehicle maintenance are key elements in significantly reducing fuel consumption and emissions in a real way. It's as simple as following a series of tips that allow drivers to achieve significant savings in fuel consumption and reduce their vehicle's emissions, according to Norauto. Additionally, efficient driving also means lower vehicle maintenance costs, such as brakes, clutch, gearbox, engine, or tires, as they undergo less stress.

For example, perform regular maintenance: a well-maintained engine with clean filters and the right oil operates more efficiently and consumes less. Therefore, it is recommended to check levels, filters, injector cleanliness, and the condition of spark plugs, as well as conduct an engine diagnosis to detect hidden faults that may be causing increased consumption and higher emissions.

Also, check tire pressure: it is estimated that approximately 20% of fuel consumption is related to tire rolling resistance. Therefore, pressure should be checked at least once a month. Driving with 1 bar of pressure below the recommended level can result in an additional cost equivalent to a tank of fuel per year, according to manufacturers. Similarly, excessive pressure is not advisable. Ideally, always follow the manufacturer's recommendations, which impact both safety and savings.

Always choose the most suitable type of tire. It is important to select the most efficient ones, information that can be found on the label. Another notable factor is their durability or composition. The fuel pump symbol represents a tire's rolling resistance. The lower it is, the less energy it requires, and therefore, the lower the fuel consumption.

Plan your route: it is important to avoid unnecessary trips and choose the route with the least traffic. In this regard, using navigation apps can help avoid traffic jams and save time and fuel.

Maintain a constant speed: driving smoothly, without sudden accelerations or braking, reduces consumption. Using cruise control on highways can yield significant results, provided it is possible. Avoid prolonged idling: if stationary for more than 60 seconds, it is recommended to turn off the engine. Idling consumes fuel without providing any benefit. This is unnecessary when the vehicle has a start-stop system.

Also, start the engine without pressing the accelerator: in the case of diesel engines, it is recommended to wait a few seconds before starting to drive to allow the oil to reach the lubrication area properly. In gasoline vehicles, driving should begin immediately once the engine is started. In both cases, it is advised to avoid revving when the engine is still cold. Additionally, in manual cars, it is recommended to quickly shift to second gear once driving has started in first gear.

Moreover, always better in higher gears: it is recommended to drive as much as possible in higher gears and at low revs. If power is needed, it is advisable to downshift to avoid damaging the clutch.

Reduce weight and resistance: it is recommended to remove heavy objects from the trunk and avoid carrying roof racks if not necessary. The lighter the vehicle, the less effort the engine requires.

Use air conditioning sparingly: although necessary in summer, excessive use can increase consumption. It is recommended to ventilate the car before turning it on and adjust the temperature efficiently. The ideal is to maintain the temperature between 21 and 22 °C. However, better with windows closed: driving with windows down creates greater resistance to the vehicle's movement, thus increasing the vehicle's and air's friction force.