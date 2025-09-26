Sarabia and Elche's Resilience "The team once again showed in Pamplona what they are made of," the Basque coach remarks ahead of facing Celta.

Elche's coach, Eder Sarabia, described the draw against Osasuna as "a point of great merit for the team" after Adrià Pedrosa scored the equaliser in the 92nd minute. "I value it immensely. They are a strong opponent, scored early, and the team showed its true character. The goal was my fault. They found us well with those balls behind, and from there, we didn't suffer much," commented the coach of the Elche team, who appreciated bouncing back from the harsh blow of the 1-0.

Sarabia highlighted "neutralising Osasuna's reaction in the second half, while in the first half, they lacked understanding of certain things." "The players on the bench must understand their roles, and that 20 minutes are as important as 70. A draw and a team point," he added.

Regarding his expulsion, he said: "Exaggerated. If coaches were expelled for such actions, none of us would finish the game. It's my responsibility, and somehow I might have given cause for it."

"A reinforcement of everything we do, work on, and who we are. Except for Atlético, the rest are points or victories of great merit, being able to have resources... we created two or three very clear chances to have scored another goal," concluded Sarabia.

On another note, a goal by Iago Aspas in the early minutes gave Celta de Vigo victory in their last visit to the Martínez Valero stadium, in a match played in January 2023. The Elche team, then at the bottom of the league and without a win, eased the woes of the Galician team, who arrived in Elche on a poor run of results that they managed to break.

Elche's coach, Pablo Machín, fielded Badía, Heliberton Palacios, Diego González, Bigas, Clerc (Lautaro Blanco), Gumbau (Raúl Guti), Mascarell, Tete Morente (Fidel Cháves), Pere Milla, Lucas Boyé, and Roger (Ponce) in that match, played on Epiphany.

Celta, led by Carlos Carvalhal, opted for Marchesín, Hugo Mallo, Mingueza, Aidoo, Unai Núñez, Galán, Fran Beltrán (Tapia), Gabri Veiga (Óscar), Cervi (Luca de la Torre), Paciencia (Larsen), and Iago Aspas.

Despite this recent setback, Elche dominates the encounters against Celta, having achieved five victories compared to the Vigo team's three in the 11 matches played in Elche territory.